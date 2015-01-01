पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विकास कार्य:वर्ल्ड बैंक से मिलेंगे 21.75 करोड़ रुपए, जिले के तीन जलाशय और इनकी नहरों की होगी मरम्मत

रायगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • केंद्र से आई टीम के निरीक्षण के बाद जल संसाधन विभाग ने इस्टीमेट बनाकर भेजा, प्रदेश के 8 जलाशयों का होगा कायाकल्प

दुर्गा प्रसाद बंजारा | जर्जर हो चुके डेम का कालाकल्प कर फिर से उपयोगी बनाने के लिए वर्ल्ड बैंक से रुपए मिले हैं। केंद्र की टीम ने प्रदेश के कुछ जलाशयों को चुना है। इसमें रायगढ़ के भी तीन जलाशय शामिल हैं। इन तीनों डेम का जीर्णोद्धार होगा ताकि आने वाले पचास सालों तक उपयोगी रहें। केंद्र से अनुमति मिलने के बाद जिले से 21.75 करोड़ रुपए का इस्टीमेट बनाकर भेजा गया है।
केंद्र ने देश के विभिन्न प्रदेशों में जर्जर हो चुके जलाशयों का सर्वे किया। सर्वे करने के बाद जलाशयों को चुना गया जो आज भी आसपास के किसानों के लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। केंद्र से आई टीम ने जिले के तीन जलाशय केडार, पुटका और किंकारी का सर्वे किया। इन जलाशयों को पूरी तरह से बदला जाएगा। हेड वर्क से लेकर डाउन स्ट्रीम में पीचिंग की पूरी परत को बदलने के लिए इस्टीमेट बनाया गया है। इस बात से अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है कि किंकारी जैसे छोटे डेम के लिए भी लगभग साढ़े 9 करोड़ का इस्टीमेट बनाया गया है। यानि की डेम की लागत से भी ज्यादा उसकी मरम्मत पर खर्च किया जाएगा।
योजना का उद्देश्य है कि एक बार डेम बनने के बाद उसे लंबे समय तक किसी रिपेयरिंग की जरूरत ना पड़े। अभी नहरों के खराब होने के कारण खेतों तक पानी पहुंच नहीं पाता है।

दूसरे चरण में होगा खम्हार पाकुट डेम का सर्वे
टीम की लिस्ट में खम्हार पाकुट का भी नाम था। लेकिन खम्हार पाकुट का सर्वे नहीं किया गया। दरअसल कोविड के कारण टीम ज्यादा जगहों पर घूम नहीं पाई और लौट गई। अगली बार टीम आने के बाद बचे हुए जलाशयों को देखेगी। फिलहाल तीन ही डेम रिपेयर होंगे। इनके बाद मेजर प्रोजेक्ट का भी नंबर आ सकता है।

10 हजार हेक्टेयर में सिंचाई - तीनों जलाशय से बरमकेला, सारंगढ़, पुसौर क्षेत्र के लगभग 10 हजार हेक्टेयर से ज्यादा कृषि भूमि सिंचित होती है। इसलिए यह जलाशय आसपास के लोगों के लिए महत्वपूर्ण हैं। इन जलाशयों की स्थिति दयनीय हो चुकी है। नहरें और डेम दोनों ही पूरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो चुके हैं। इससे खेतों तक पानी नहीं पहुंचता।

4 करोड़ से ज्यादा खर्च हुए डेम की मरम्मत पर- जिले के जलाशयों में मरम्मत के नाम पर ही बीते 7 सालों में 4 करोड़ से अधिक राशि खर्च की जा चुकी है लेकिन स्थिति सुधरी नहीं है। अफसरों के अनुसार ऐसा इसलिए भी हुआ क्योंकि हर साल मिलने वाली राशि काफी कम होती है। इसमें डेम की मरम्मत नहीं हो पाती है।

ये काम होंगे

  • डेम का पूरा हेड वर्क-इसमें गेट से लेकर लिफ्टिंग की सभी मशीनें बदली जाएंगी।
  • पिचिंग वर्क- डाउन स्ट्रीम में लगे पिचिंग पत्थर समय के साथ दब चुके हैं। इन्हें भी बदला जा सकता है।
  • नहरों की लाइनिंग-जिन नहरों में लाइनिंग टूटी-फूटी है। उन्हें सुधारा जाएगा।

तीन डेम के लिए भेज दिया है इस्टीमेट
"टीम ने सर्वे के लिए रायगढ़ के चार जलाशयों को चुना था। लेकिन किसी कारणवश उन्होंने तीन जलाशयों का ही सर्वे किया। हमने टीम द्वारा दी गई गाइडलाइन के अनुसार जलाशयों के जीर्णोद्धार के लिए इस्टीमेट बनाकर भेज दिया है।''
-राजेश धवनकर, ईई, जलसंसाधन विभाग, रायगढ़

