बेकाबू कीमत:थोक में 23 रुपए गिरे फिर भी सस्ती नहीं हुई प्याज

रायगढ़एक दिन पहले
  • प्याज के बाद अब आलू भी महंगा, 8 रुपए किलो तक बढ़े दाम, चिल्हर विक्रेताओं पर नियंत्रण नहीं

स्थानीय मंडी में 3 दिन के भीतर प्याज के भाव 23 रुपए तक कम हुए हैं, लेकिन चिल्हर भाव अभी भी 70 रुपए किलो है। वहीं आलू में 8 रुपए की तेजी आई है। थोक भाव 37 रुपए 50 पैसे और चिल्हर में आलू 45 से 50 रुपए तक बिक रहा है। दोनों के चिल्हर भाव अधिक होने के कारण इनकी मांग बाजार में अभी भी कम है। नासिक में नई प्याज की आवक बढ़ गई है। इसलिए भाव सामान्य होने लगे हैं, बुधवार को नासिक में भाव 40 रुपए रहा, लेकिन स्थानीय बाजार में पुराना स्टॉक अभी भी खत्म नहीं हुआ है। बुधवार को व्यवसायियों ने प्याज 55 रुपए और गुरुवार को 50 रुपए किलो के भाव से बेची लेकिन चिल्हर कारोबारी अभी भी प्याज 70 से 80 रुपए किलो ही बेच रहे हैं। थोक कारोबारी भाव सामान्य होने में तीन से चार दिन लगने की बात कह रहे हैं। वहीं खाद्य विभाग के अफसर कहते हैं, चिल्हर कारोबारियों की संख्या अधिक है इसलिए उन पर नकेल कसना मुश्किल है। बाजार भाव कम होने के बाद भी प्याज के चिल्हर खरीदारों को राहत नहीं है।

डिमांड कम इसलिए कारोबारियों को नुकसान
प्याज के थोक कारोबारियों ने प्याज के भाव बढ़ने के बाद प्याज का स्टॉक जाम कर लिया था। भाव तेज होने के कारण प्याज की डिमांड बाजार में कम हो गई और ज्यादातर कारोबारी अपनी प्याज बेच नहीं पाए। अब नासिक भाव कम होने के बाद उन्हें भारी नुकसान उठाना होगा।

प्याज के भाव में अभी और होगी गिरावट
स्थानीय प्याज कारोबारी राजेश अग्रवाल बताते हैं कि नासिक मंडी में प्याज की पर्याप्त आवक होने से भाव कम होने लगी हैं। थोड़े समय में भाव सामान्य होने की उम्मीद है। नवरात्रि के बाद से प्याज का नासिक भाव 70 रुपए तक पहुंच गया था। भाड़ा और नुकसान जोड़कर स्थानीय कारोबारी इसे 73 रुपए तक बेच रहे थे।

8 दिनों तक मंडी बंद इसलिए आलू में तेजी
स्थानीय मंडी में आलू पश्चिम बंगाल से आती है, नवरात्र के दौरान 8 दिनों तक लगातार मंडी बंद रहने से आलू के भाव में तेजी आई है। नवरात्र से पहले आलू का थोक भाव 30 रुपए था, अब इसमें 8 रुपए तक की तेजी आई है। आलू की डिमांड अचानक बढ़ने के कारण ऐसी स्थिति बनी है। थोड़े समय में सामान्य हो जाएगी।

