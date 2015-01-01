पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जीएसटी फर्जीवाड़ा:230 करोड़ के कोयले के बिल बनाए 38 करोड़ रु. का लिया इनपुट क्रेडिट

रायगढ़2 दिन पहले
  • कोल ट्रेडर ने ना तो कोयला खरीदा और ना बेचा, सिर्फ बिल बनाए

गुड्स एंड सर्विस टैक्स इंटेलिजेंस महानिदेशालय रायपुर ने शहर के कोल ट्रेडर राकेश शर्मा और उनके साथी रायपुर के नरेश इशरानी को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोप है कि दोनों की फर्मों से कोयले की वर्चुअल ट्रेडिंग कर जीएसटी में बोगस बिल के जरिए इनपुट टैक्स क्रेडिट लिया जा रहा था । 230 करोड़ रुपए की बिलिंग की गई है। इसमें 38 करोड रुपए कर चोरी का खुलासा हुआ है। विभाग के अफसरों के अनुसार राकेश ने शहर के गजाननपुरम् से जीएसटी लागू होने के बाद से 2018 में दुर्ग और रायपुर की कंपनियों के साथ मिलकर बिलिंग का काम शुरू कर दिया। चार महीने पहले रायपुर में इनकी शिकायत हुई थी। जिसके बाद इसकी जांच डीजीजीआई शुरू की थी। जांच के बाद सबूत जुटाने के बाद उन्हें समन जारी के राकेश को रायपुर में बुलाया गया था। शुक्रवार को राकेश और रायपुर के नरेश इसरानी को पूछताछ के बाद गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। अफसरों ने बताया कि नरेश को कर सलाहकार बताया जाता था, लेकिन वह भी उस काम में उसका पार्टनर था। सेंट्रल जीएसटी इंटेलिजेंस रायपुर के टिकेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि उद्योगों और फर्नेस में कोयला सप्लाई करने वाली कंपनी इनसे जुड़ी हैं। बताया जाता है कि चांपा के एक ट्रेडर ने ही 18 करोड़ रुपए के बोगस बिल राकेश और नरेश से लिए हैं। अभी तक की जांच अधिकांश में मामलों में कोयले की सप्लाई हुई ही नहीं थी। ट्रेडिंग में 20 फर्म के संलिप्त होने की बात सामने आई है । दुर्ग, रायपुर, बिलासपुर, जांजगीर और रायगढ़ के फर्म जुड़े हुए हैं। ज्यादातर लोग राकेश शर्मा के फर्म से लाभ ले रहे थे। 38 करोड़ की गड़बड़ी में 20 फर्म शामिल हैं।

केंद्र के जीएसटी इंटेलिजेंस महानिदेशालय में हुई थी शिकायत
सहायक संचालक शंकर सिंह जॉनसन बताते हैं कि सामान कहीं भी भेजा नहीं जाता था और बिल काट दिया जाता है। ऑनलाइन ट्रांजेक्शन भी हो जाता है, इसके लिए बाकायदा ई-वे बिल भी होता है। प्रत्यक्ष सामान की खरीदी या ब्रिक्री नहीं होती है। अप्रत्यक्ष रूप से पूरा काम चलता रहता है। बोगस इनपुट टैक्स क्रेडिट लिया जाता रहता है । कारोबारी इससे बड़े ट्रांजेक्शन शो कर बैंक से सीसी लिमिट बढ़ाने के साथ फायनेंस भी लेते हैं । अपना टर्नओवर भी बढ़ा दिया गया, इस मामले में भी ऐसा ही हुआ था । स्पॉट वेरिफिकेशन, शिकायत या रिटर्न स्क्रूटनी के आधार इसकी जांच होती है।

3 फर्मों के जरिए हुआ फर्जीवाड़ा
फर्जी दस्तावेज के जरिए राकेश शर्मा ने 3 और नरेश इसरानी ने 15 से अधिक खोली गई। राकेश की तीन फर्म, श्री मंगलम, श्री साई मंगलम और श्री मंगल को कागजों में कोयला बेचा जाना दिखाना गया। राकेश की तीन फर्मों से 38 करोड़ रुपए का इनपुट टैक्स क्रेडिट लिया गया। कुछ दिनों पहले डीजीजीआई की टीम स्थानीय सेंट्रल जीएसटी के अफसरों के साथ में राकेश के गजाननपुरम् स्थित घर पर छापा मारा गया था।

24 करोड़ रुपए का हिसाब पूरा
विभाग से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक इस मामले में 8 करोड़ रुपए टैक्स की रिकवरी हो चुकी है। वहीं सही समय पर जांच और कार्रवाई के कारण 16 करोड़ रुपए के बोगस इनपुट टैक्स क्रेडिट का रिकवर कर शासन को संभावित नुकसान से बचा लिया। सभी बोगस कंपनी के जीएसटी नंबर के आधार पर इनपुट टैक्स क्रेडिट ब्लॉक करना शुरू कर दिया गया है।

ऐसे होती है टैक्स की चोरी
अमर पहला विक्रेता है जो अकबर को 5 प्रतिशत जीएसटी जोड़ कर 100 रुपए में एक सामान बेचता है। वह अकबर से अतिरिक्त 5 रुपए का जीएसटी लेता है और यह राशि जीएसटी विभाग में जमा कराता है। अकबर ने यह सामान मुनाफे के साथ 120 रुपए में अंथोनी को बेचा। अकबर ने जीएसटी के 6 रुपए विभाग को दिए। अब एक सामान का सरकार को दो बार टैक्स मिला। अकबर ने पहले अमर के जरिए 5 रुपए और फिर खुद सरकार को 6 रुपए का टैक्स दिया। हिसाब के बाद अकबर को सिर्फ एक रुपए (6-5=1) पर ही टैक्स देना होगा। शेष 5 रुपए बतौर टैक्स उसके खाते में जमा रहेंगे। जिसका समायोजन अकबर बाद की टैक्स अदायगी में कर सकेगा। इसी को इनपुट टैक्स क्रेडिट कहते हैं। रायगढ़ में हुए फर्जीवाड़े में दरअसल सामान बिका ही नहीं, लेकिन बाद के खरीदारों ने बोगस बिल के जरिए मूल यानि शुरुआत में लगने वाले टैक्स के आधार पर इनपुट क्रैडिट ले लिया। जो सामान बिका ही नहीं, जिसका टैक्स पहले जमा ही नहीं हुआ, उसकी अदायगी दिखाकर टैक्स लेना फर्जीवाड़ा है।

बख्शा नहीं जाएगा
"किसी भी रूप में शासन को टैक्स का नुकसान पहुंचाने वाले घोटालेबाजों को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। उनके खिलाफ आने वाले दिनों में और भी सख्त मुहिम चलाई जाएगी।''
-अजय कुमार पांडेय, अतिरिक्त महानिदेशक, जीएसटी, इंटेलिजेंस​​​​​​​

