पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टैक्स चोरी:मुन्ना कबाड़ी व उसके भाई अब्दुल से होगी 26 लाख रु. की रिकवरी

रायगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीजीएसटी विभाग ने पकड़ी टैक्स चोरी, कोयला कारोबार की भी होगी जांच

जिले के चर्चित मुन्ना कबाड़ी के ठिकानों पर तीन तीन चली कार्रवाई के बाद सेंट्रल जीएसटी की टीम ने 26 लाख रुपए की रिकवरी का नोटिस थमाया है। मुन्ना के साथ उसके भाई अब्दुल सत्तार के नाम टैक्स चोरी और पेनाल्टी की गणना के बाद नोटिस थमाया गया है। ये शुरुआती कार्रवाई है अभी मुन्ना के कोयले के कारोबार में दस्तावेजों की जांच की जा रही है।
सेंट्रल जीएसटी की टीम ने सोमवार को मुन्ना कबाड़ी के घर व गोदामों पर छापा मारा था। टीम सोमवार को मुन्ना कबाड़ी के गढ़उमरिया स्थित गोदाम में दिनभर जमी रही। दूसरे दिन रात 11 बजे तक टीम सावित्री नगर स्थित मुन्ना कबाड़ी के बंगले में कागज खंगालती रही। कबाड़ी और उसके साथियों ने जब अफसरों को जानकारी नहीं दी और कागज नहीं दिखाए तो सावित्री नगर स्थित मकान का ताला तोड़ा गया। यहां सेंट्रल जीएसटी की टीम को अहम दस्तावेज मिले। इन्हीं के आधार पर जांच की गई। मुन्ना कबाड़ी और उसका भाई अब्दुल सत्तार एएस ट्रेडिंग और एएस ट्रेडर्स के नाम से फर्म का संचालन करते थे। दोनों भाइयों का प्रमुख काम कबाड़ और कोयले का ही है। इसे लेकर ही सेंट्रल जीएसटी के अफसरों को शिकायत मिली थी।
दूसरे कबाड़ियों पर भी नजर- जिले के दूसरे कबाड़ियों पर ही सेंट्रल जीएसटी की नजर है। कई कबाड़ी ऐसे हैं जो अवैध परिवहन करने के साथ जीएसटी की चोरी कर रहे हैं। कुछ महीने से लगातार अवैध परिवहन पकड़े जा रहे हैं। इन कबाड़ियों के यहां दबिश हुई तो लाखों की रिकवरी होगी।

एएस ट्रेडिंग से 20, एएस ट्रेडर्स से 6 लाख की रिकवरी
मुन्ना कबाड़ी के एएस ट्रेडिंग से 20 लाख की रिकवरी की जाएगी। इसी तरह अब्दुल सत्तार के एएस ट्रेडर्स से 6 लाख रुपए कैश की रिकवरी होगी। दोनों जगहों से रिकवरी होने के बाद पंचनामा बनाया गया है। दोनों भाइयों ने विभाग को रुपए कैश जमा करने का लिखित आश्वासन दिया है।

इस तरह की गड़बड़ी
मुन्ना कबाड़ी ने 63 टन का माल खरीदने की रसीद दिखाई थी। इसपर सेंट्रल जीएसटी की टीम ने मौके पर जाकर भौतिक सत्यापन किया लेकिन पिग आयरन, लोहा और कबाड़ मिलाकर लगभग 124 टन माल था। अधिक माल खरीद या बेचकर बिलिंग कम राशि की जाती थी। इस तरह से जीएसटी में बड़ा हेरफेर सामने आया है। इस अंतर पर 18 प्रतिशत जीएसटी और दोगुनी पेनाल्टी राशि ली जा रही है।
कोयले के कारोबार की भी करा रहे हैं जांच
मुन्ना कबाड़ी कोयले का भी धंधा करता है। अफसरों को आशंका है कि अव्यवस्थित तरीके से करोड़ों का कारोबार करने वाला मुन्ना की फर्म ने कोयले में भी गड़बड़ी की होगी। स्टाफ की कमी बताकर विभाग ने कोयला कारोबार की जांच अगले कुछ दिनों में पूरी करने की बात कही है। दस्तावेज पर्याप्त नहीं मिलने के कारण उनकी जांच रुकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें