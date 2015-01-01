पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बीए का रिजल्ट:20 हजार में 26% स्टूडेंट्स हो गए फेल

रायगढ़2 दिन पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • ओपन बुक माध्यम से लिया गया था एग्जाम
  • आज प्राइवेट परीक्षा रिजल्ट जारी होगा

अटल विश्वविद्यालय ने बीए के 20 हजार स्टूडेंट्स के रिजल्ट जारी कर दिए हैं। इसमें 74 फीसदी स्टूडेंट्स पास हुए हैं, 52 सौ स्टूडेंट्स फेल हो गए है। ओपन बुक एग्जाम यानि घर पर किताब खोलकर उससे उत्तर देखकर लिखने की स्वतंत्रता के बावजूद 26 फीसदी स्टूडेंट्स फेल हो गए हैं। शनिवार की देर शाम को विश्वविद्यालय ने बीए, बीएससी होम साइंस और पीजी डिप्लोमा इन बिजनेस मैनेजमेंट की परीक्षा का रिजल्ट जारी किया। जिले में 13 सरकारी कॉलेज और 27 प्राइवेट कॉलेजों में बीए की पढ़ाई हो रही है। पिछले हफ्ते विश्वविद्यालय ने बीकॉम फाइनल ईयर परीक्षा का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया है। विश्वविद्यालय के परीक्षा नियंत्रण प्रवीण पांडेय ने बताया कि 101 कोर्स का ओपन बुक एग्जाम लिया गया था। अब तक 45 कोर्स जारी कर दिया गया है। सोमवार को बीए फर्स्ट और सेकेंड ईयर के कोर्स के रिजल्ट की घोषणा कर दी थी। जो स्टूडेंट्स इसमें फेल हो गए हैं उन्हें दोबारा मौका नहीं दिया जाएगा। इसके अलावा एक सब्जेक्ट में फेल होने वाले स्टूडेंट्स के लिए पूरक परीक्षा दिसंबर के दूसरे सप्ताह तक होगी।

