पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

समय पर नहीं कराया इलाज:मरने वालों में 28% लोग सिर्फ 24 घंटे ही रहे अस्पताल में

रायगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 138 कोरोना मौतों का डेथ ऑडिट: इलाज से लेकर अस्पताल में भर्ती होने तक हुई लापरवाही की समीक्षा, प्रशासन और डॉक्टर वजह भी ढूंढ रहे ताकि कम हो सकें मौतें

जिले में कोरोना से 138 लाेगाें की माैत हाे चुकी है। सभी मरने वालों में काेराेना के लक्षण थे और फेफड़ाें में संक्रमण पाए गए थे। असिम्प्टोमेटिक किसी भी मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई है। इनमें 26 प्रतिशत मरीज सिर्फ काेराेना संक्रमण से जिंदगी की जंग हार गए। इनमें 24 से 48 घंटे के भीतर ही संक्रमण हावी हुआ और माैत हाे गई। डॉक्टरों के मुताबिक इनमें देर से जांच भी एक कारण है। कोरोना पीड़ित मरीज समय से अस्पताल नहीं पहुंच पा रहे हैं और रोग को लेकर गंभीर नहीं है। रायगढ़ में मौतों का ग्राफ तेजी से बढ़ रहा है और अफसर इसकी समीक्षा में लगे हैं। डॉक्टरों के मुताबिक वैसे तो कोरोना के लिए 14 दिन का उपचार उपयुक्त माना जाता है लेकिन 15 फीसदी मामले ऐसे निकल कर सामने आए जिन्होंने इस अवधि को पूरा किया लेकिन उनके स्वास्थ्य में सुधार नहीं हुआ और डॉक्टर उनकी जान नहीं बचा सके। रिपाेर्ट में देर से आने और इलाज में लापरवाही की बात भी सामने आई है। इसके आधार पर ही अब तक हुई माैताें की प्रतिदिन आडिट कर समीक्षा की जा रही है। डेथ आडिट की प्रत्येक सप्ताह हाे रही समीक्षा में निजी अस्पताल के साथ ही काेविड हॉस्पिटल के चिकित्सक कोरोना के लक्षण वाले मरीजाें काे समय से पहुंचने की सलाह दे रहे हैं।

24% मृतक मधुमेह व उच्च रक्तचाप
कोरोनाकाल में किसी काे समय से इलाज नहीं मिला ताे किसी काे पहले से तमाम बीमारियां थीं, फेफड़ों के संक्रमित होने और ऑक्सीजन लेवल कम होने से कारण मौत हुई। डेथ ऑडिट रिपाेर्ट में पाया गया है कि 24 फीसदी मरीज ऐसे थे जो बीमारी की गंभीरता काे समझ नहीं पाए। इन लोगों को डायबिटिज के साथ ही उच्च रक्तचाप यानि हाई ब्लड प्रेशर था। इनमें इम्यूनिटी कमजोर होने के कारण तेजी से फेफड़ा संक्रमित हुआ और जान गई। खास बात यह है कि सिर्फ हृदय रोग से पीड़ित लोगों की कोरोना से मौत का प्रतिशत कम है।

मरने वालों का प्रतिशत

  • 43 - शहरी क्षेत्र से
  • 57 - ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से
  • 57 - 41 से 60 साल के मरीज
  • 75 - पुरुषों की जान गई
  • 7 - जिन्हें सिर्फ हृदय रोग था

मौत कम करने तीन बिंदुओं पर समीक्षा
"जिले में अब तक हुई माैताें काे लेकर प्रत्येक गुरुवार काे ऑडिट किया जा रहा है। जिसमें तीन बिंदु प्रमुखता के आधार पर ध्यान दिए जा रहे है, जिसमें पहला मरीज काे अस्पताल लाने में देरी, लक्षण हाेने पर जांच कराने में देरी तथा अस्पताल में भर्ती हाेने के बाद इलाज में लापरवाही, इन सभी बाताें का ध्यान रख कर ऑडिट टीमें डेथ ऑडिट कर रही है। निजी अस्पताल व काेविड हॉस्पिटल के डाक्टरों से भी माैत का कारण जाना जा रहा है। अभी हमारा मुख्य उद्देश्य हरहाल में मृत्यु दर कम करना है।''
-डा. एसएन केशरी, सीएमएचओ

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें