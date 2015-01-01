पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोखाधड़ी:सौदा कर लिए 3 लाख रुपए, रजिस्ट्री की बारी आई तो भागा भूमि स्वामी

रायगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • दो सालों से घूमा रहा था रुपयों के लिए
  • पीड़ित परिवार पहुंचा एसपी ऑफिस

जमीन का सौदा कर तीन लाख रुपए लेने वाले के विरुद्ध शिकायत लेकर पीड़ित परिवार ने एसपी ऑफिस में कार्रवाई की गुहार लगाई है। व्यक्ति रुपए लेने के दो साल बाद भी पैसे नहीं लौटा रहा है। पीड़ित परिवार ने एसपी से शिकायत की है। मामला खरसिया थाना क्षेत्र के गीधा गांव का है। चुनेत्री राठिया को नहरपाली निवासी सीताराम राठिया ने पैसों की आवश्यकता पड़ने पर जमीन बेचने की बात कही। चुनेत्री राठिया को नहरपाली स्थित जमीन दिखाकर तीन लाख रुपए में सौदा किया। चुनेत्री राठिया ने घर वालों से बात कर युवक को मई 2018 में तीन लाख रुपए दिए। तीन लाख रुपए देने के बाद चुनेत्री ने सीताराम से लगातार संपर्क कर जमीन अपने नाम पर करने के लिए कहा। युवक टालमटोल करता रहा। जमीन कब्जे में नहीं होने के बाद बावजूद भरोसे में चुनेत्री के परिवार ने उसी जमीन पर खेती शुरू कर दी। एक साल बाद जब उसे दोबारा रजिस्ट्री के लिए बोला गया तो उसने इनकार कर दिया। आवेदिका के अनुसार युवक ने उनको बेची गई जमीन दूसरे के नाम पर रजिस्ट्री कर दी है। कोरोना के कारण कोर्ट बंद हुए तो पीड़ित परिवार चुपचाप बैठे रहे।

