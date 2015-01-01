पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

32 साल बाद विशेष मुहूर्त:धनतेरस में दूसरे दिन 30 करोड़ रु. का कारोबार लक्ष्मी पूजा आज शाम 5.30 से 7.25 बजे तक

  • आठ महीने बाद अच्छे व्यवसाय से बाजार में आई जान, आज भी खरीदारी करना शुभ

शुक्रवार को भी धनतेरस के मुहूर्त पर शुक्रवार को जमकर धन बरसा। सराफा, ऑटोमोबाइल, स्टील, रेडीमेड, इलेक्ट्रानिक्स सहित रीयल इस्टेट में दूसरे दिन भी 30 करोड़ से अधिक का कारोबार किया। पिछले सालों की अपेक्षा रूप चौदस के दिन कई गुना अधिक खरीदारी हुई। व्यवसायी इसका कारण दूसरे दिन भी धनतेरस के मुहूर्त को बता रहे हैं।
लाॅकडाउन के आठ महीनें बाद दो दिन की खरीदारी से कारोबारियों के चेहरे खिल उठे। दुकानों में रौनक लौटने के साथ देर शाम तक भीड़ लगी रही। सुबह से ही सड़कों तक बाजार सजा रहा। देर शाम तक इस महामुहूर्त में बंपर खरीदी के साथ मां लक्ष्मी कृपा बरसी। केले के पेड़, तोरण और रोशनी से बाजार गुलजार रहा। इलेक्ट्रॉनिक, आटोमोबाइल, रीयल इस्टेट, फर्नीचर, कपड़ा बाजार समेत बर्तन बाजार में दूसरे दिन भी जमकर बिक्री हुई। वहीं छूट और उपहार व लकी ड्रा से मिलने वाली उपहारों की सौगात से लोगों के चेहरे भी खिलते रहे। दोपहर से ही दुकानों में भीड़ जुटने लगी थी। शाम को इस महा मुहूर्त में शुभता की कामना के साथ सभी ने खरीदारी की। सदरबाजार सुभाष चौक, न्यू मार्केट, मॉल संजय कॉम्पलेक्स में पूरे दिन भीड़ लगी रही।
दीवाली के कारोबार से थोड़ी राहत- चेंबर ऑफ कार्मस और स्थानीय व्यवसायियों के अनुसार मार्च के बाद से बाजार में कामकाज प्रभावित होने से कारोबारी कर्ज में आ चुके हैं। जिससे उन्हें इस कारोबार के बाद थोड़ी राहत मिलेगी, वही बाजार में इसके बाद आगे भी दिसंबर तक कारोबार में बूम बना रहेगा।

दीवाली में विशेष हनुमत दर्शन महायोग
मंदिर के पुजारी पं प्यारे देव पंडा ने बताया कि काशीविश्वनाथ पंचांग मतानुसार 13 नवम्बर शुक्रवार शाम 6ः40 से चतुदर्शी तिथि प्रारंभ होकर 14 नवम्बर शनिवार 2बजकर 19 मिनट तक है। इसके बाद अमावस्या प्रारंभ हो जायेगी। शनिवार प्रातःकाल चतुदर्शी तिथि होने से दीपावली के दिवस हनुमान जी का विशेष हनुमत दर्शन महायोग है। हनुमान जी को लौंगयुक्त सरसों तेल का दीपक दान करें और प्रातःकाल हनुमान जी का अवश्य दर्शन करें। मंदिर में शाम को 6ः30 बजे हनुमानजी का सिन्दुराभिषेक किया जाएगा तथा रात 7 बजे महाआरती होगी 8 बजे से सामूहिक सुन्दर काण्ड का पाठ किया जाएगा।

लक्ष्मी पूजा का मुहूर्त

  • शाम 5 बजकर 30 मिनट से लेकर शाम 7 बजकर 25 मिनट तक है।
  • प्रदोष काल मुहूर्त शाम 5:27 मिनट से लेकर रात 8 बजकर 6 मिनट तक रहेगा।
  • वृषभ काल मुहूर्त शाम 5 बजकर 30 मिनट से लेकर शाम 7 बजकर 25 मिनट तक है।

रात में इन मुहूर्तों में कर सकते हैं पूजा

  • निशिथकाल मुहूर्त रात्रि 11:39 से 12:32 तक।
  • सिंह काल मुहूर्त्त: रात्रि 12:01 से 2:19 तक।

दूसरे दिन भी ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर में जमकर खरीदारी
दूसरे दिन धनतेरस मनाने वालों ने बाइक और कार की एडवांस बुकिंग करा रखी थी। शुक्रवार के लिए बुक कराए गए वाहन लेने ग्राहकों की भीड़ लगी रही। शो-रूम संचालकों ने भीड़ के बावजूद सेनेटाइजर और मास्क के लिए लोगों को प्रेरित। दिनभर में करीब आठ सौ से ज्यादा बाइक शहर में बिके।

