मनमानी:300 मीटर लंबी सड़क बनी ही नहीं, ठेकेदार को पूरा भुगतान, अब अधूरी सड़क को पूरा करने में लगेंगे 66 लाख

रायगढ़4 घंटे पहले
उर्दना-सर्किट हाउस मार्ग अधूरा।
  • उर्दना-सर्किट हाउस सड़क 2019 में पूरी हुई, 3.2 किमी सड़क का एक हिस्सा ठेकेदार ने अधूरा छोड़ा

दुर्गा प्रसाद बंजारा | अक्टूबर 2019 में बनी उर्दना-सर्किट हाउस मार्ग की सड़क का 300 मीटर का हिस्सा सालभर बाद भी अधूरा है लेकिन विभाग ने ठेकेदार को पूरा भुगतान करने के साथ ही पूर्णता प्रमाण पत्र भी दे दिया। सड़क का लगभग 300 मीटर का हिस्सा एक साल बाद भी अधूरा पड़ा है। भूमि अधिग्रहण के बाद विभाग को 300 सड़क फिर बनाने के लिए लगभग 66 लाख रुपए खर्च करने पड़ेंगे।
उर्दना-सर्किट हाउस मार्ग जो पहले नगर-निगम के पास थी। उसे 2017 में पीडब्ल्यूडी ने हैंडओवर लिया। हैंडओवर लेने के बाद पीडब्ल्यूडी ने इस 3.20 किलोमीटर सड़क को बनाने 10 अक्टूबर 2017 में अशोक केजरीवाल को 10 करोड़ 17 लाख रुपए में काम दिया। ठेकेदार ने जून 2019 में काम पूरा कर लिया। ठेकेदार ने 3.20 किलोमीटर की सड़क तो पूरी की। लेकिन रामपुर के पास लगभग 300 मीटर का काम छोड़ दिया। काम की लागत एस्केलेशन बिल (समय वृद्धि दर ) के साथ 7 करोड़ 11 लाख रुपए आई थी। काम पूरा होने के बाद ठेकेदार को एस्केलेशन बिल को छोड़कर तीन बार किस्तों में लगभग साढ़े 6 करोड़ रुपए का पूरा भुगतान कर दिया गया। विवादित हिस्सा आज भी अधूरा पड़ा हुआ है। इस बचे हुए हिस्से के कारण ही यह धूल का गुबार राहगीरों के साथ आसपास के लोगों को परेशान करता है।

तीन बार में इस तरह से दी गई राशि

  • 5 करोड़ 8 लाख रुपए
  • 1 करोड़ 11 लाख रुपए
  • 29 लाख रुपए

सड़क की प्रोफाइल

  • सड़क का नाम-उर्दना-सर्किट हाउस मार्ग
  • सड़क की लंबाई- 3.20 किलोमीटर
  • स्वीकृत राशि-10 करोड़ 74 लाख
  • लागत-7 करोड़ 11 लाख
  • सड़क कब पूरी हुई (कागजों में)- जून 2019

भूमि अधिग्रहण किए बिना ही बना दी सड़क
300 मीटर पर जहां सड़क छूटी है। वह नंदलाल गोंड नाम के व्यक्ति की जमीन है। नंदलाल के आपत्ति करने के बाद ही पीडब्ल्यूडी ने इस हिस्से को छोड़ दिया था। नंदलाल की तरह ही कुछ अन्य भूमि स्वामी हैं जिनकी जमीन का भूअर्जन किए बिना ही पीडब्ल्यूडी ने काम पूरा कर लिया। इस क्षेत्र की सब इंजीनियर भावना पुलस्कर के अनुसार भूअर्जन का मुआवजा लगभग 11 करोड़ रुपए बन रहा है। ऐसे में पीडब्ल्यूडी को पूरी सड़क की लागत से ज्यादा भू-अर्जन पर खर्च करना पड़ेगा।

चौड़ाई तो बढ़ा दी लेकिन निजी जमीन को भूले
सड़क बनने से पहले रोड के टेक्निकल मैप को ध्यान में रखते हुए सर्वे किया गया। लेकिन चौड़ाई बढ़ने पर आने वाले जमीन के बारे में सोचा नहीं गया। निगम द्वारा पहले बनाई गई सड़क की चौड़ाई लगभग 3.7 मीटर थी। जो टू-लेन बनने पर बढ़कर 7 मीटर हो गई। अब ऐसे में कुछ हिस्सों में कई प्राइवेट जमीन भी आई। लेकिन पीडब्ल्यूडी ने भू-अर्जन के लिए सर्वे कराए बिना ही काम पूरा कर लिया। इसलिए सड़क पर विवाद हुआ।

भू-अर्जन के लिए डीएमएफ से राशि नहीं
पीडब्ल्यूडी के अनुसार भू-अर्जन के लिए डीएमएफ से राशि नहीं मिल रही है। दो सालों वे लगातार डीएमएफ के लिए राशि मांग कर रहे हैं। इस कारण सड़क का काम अटका हुआ है। भू-अर्जन के लिए फंड की व्यवस्था होने के बाद ही लोगों में मुआवजा बांट कर सड़क को कंप्लीट किया जाएगा। लेकिन सड़क का बचा हुआ हिस्सा सुधारने के लिए दोबारा पैसे खर्च करने होंगे। पीडब्ल्यूडी की इस भूल के कारण सरकार को एक ही काम के लिए दो बार खर्च करना पड़ेगा।

जल्द पूरा करा लेंगे भू-अर्जन
"सड़क का कुछ हिस्सा भू-अर्जन के कारण रुका हुआ है। इसे जल्द ही पूरा कर लेंगे। हमारी प्रशासन के साथ बात चल रही है। एक-दो व्यक्तियों का भू-अर्जन का मुआवजा बाकी है।"
-आर के खांबरा, ईई, पीडब्ल्यूडी

