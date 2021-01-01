पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:सरिया में 37, छाल से 30 पंचायतें जुड़ेंगी अप्रैल से नई तहसीलें हो सकती है शुरू

रायगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बरमकेला, देवगांव, डोंगरीपाली और छाल व हाटी राजस्व निरीक्षक मंडल होगा

2 जनवरी को जिले के प्रवास पर आए मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने दो तहसील बनाने की घोषणा की थी। इसमें सरिया व छाल को तहसील का स्वरूप देने तैयारी हो चुकी है। राज्य सरकार ने प्रशासन को दो नई तहसील के बंटवारे के लिए जनसंख्या, क्षेत्रफल सहित अलग-अलग बिन्दुओं में जानकारी मांगी थी। इसकी रिपोर्ट बनाकर प्रशासन ने सरकार को भेज दी है। राजस्व अधिकारी उम्मीद जता रहे हैं कि दोनों तहसील कार्यालय खोलने के साथ ही अप्रैल से काम हो जाएगा। प्रशासन ने जो रिपोर्ट तैयार की है, उसके मुताबिक सरिया तहसील में 80 गांव और 37 पंचायतें होंगी। लगभग 61 हजार 316 की आबादी होगी। ब्लॉक मुख्यालय में एक-एक तहसीलदार व नायब तहसीलदार के पद होंगे। 13 कर्मचारियों के पदों की भी मंजूरी दी गई है। बरमकेला से 15 किलोमीटर दूर जाना पड़ता था, अब सरिया ब्लॉक मुख्यालय बनने के बाद लोगों को राहत मिलेगी। यहां बरमकेला, देवगांव व डोंगरीपाली राजस्व निरीक्षक मंडल होगा। छाल भी तहसील होगी जिसकी आबादी 50 हजार 439 जनसंख्या होगी। इसमें 49 गांव और 30 ग्राम पंचायतें होंगी। यहां भी एक-एक तहसीलदार व नायब तहसीलदार होंगे। छाल और हाटी दो राजस्व निरीक्षक मंडल होंगे। धरमजयगढ़ से अलग होकर ब्लॉक मुख्यालय बनेगा। लोगों को 40 किलोमीटर दूर जाना होता था। ब्लाक मुख्यालय नजदीक होने से राहत मिलेगी। दो जगहों में तहसील मुख्यालय खोलने की व्यवस्थ एसडीएम को करनी होगी।

कोसीर उपतहसील की हो रही है व्यवस्था
सारंगढ़ को जिला बनाने के साथ ही कोसीर को तहसील घोषित किए जाने की उम्मीद थी। लेकिन पिछले दिनों मुख्यमंत्री ने सारंगढ़ में कार्यक्रम के दौरान कोसीर को उप तहसील बनाने की घोषणा की थी। उन्होंने वादा भी किया था कि सरकार के इसी कार्यकाल में सारंगढ़ को जिला बनाया जाएगा। कोसीर को लेकर फिलहाल तैयारी चल रही है। राजस्व अफसर यहां कामकाज और शामिल होने वाले गांव पंचायतों की रिपोर्ट तैयार कर रहे हैं।

दावा आपत्ति मंगवाने के बाद प्रक्रिया आगे बढ़ेगी
"सरकार ने कुछ दिनों पहले इसकी जानकारी हमसे मांगी थी, इसके बाद नोटिफिकेशन जारी होगा। जिसमें फिर दावा आपत्ति मंगवाई जाएगी, इसके बाद तहसील मुख्यालय बनने की प्रक्रिया आगे बढ़ेगी।''
-आरए कुरुवंशी, अपर कलेक्टर

