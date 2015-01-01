पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:पूछताछ की तो शातिर बदमाश से मिली चोरी की 38 साइकिल

रायगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • सारंगढ़, खरसिया और जांजगीर में करता था चोरी

चक्रधर नगर पुलिस ने एक शातिर चोर से 38 साइकिलें बरामद की हैं। आरोपी काफी दिनों से शहर सहित आसपास के गांव और पड़ोसी जिले जांजगीर से भी साइकिलों की चोरी कर रहा था। आरोपी के घर से साइकिल बरामद करने के बाद उसे न्यायिक रिमांड में भेज दिया गया है। बरामद साइकिलों की कीमत 2 लाख 10 हजार से भी ज्यादा है। जानकारी के अनुसार मंगलवार की सुबह चक्रधर नगर पुलिस पेट्रोलिंग कर रही थी। इसी दौरान उन्हें पुसौर निवासी एक शातिर बदमाश पुसौर, औरदा निवासी नकुल साहू कमला नेहरू पार्क के पास घूमता हुआ दिखाई दिया। पेट्रोलिंग पार्टी ने उसे थाने ले आई और शहर में हो रही साइकिल चोरियों के बारे में पूछा तो पहले जवाब देने में टालमटोल किया। लेकिन कुछ देर बाद उसने चक्रधरनगर, कोतरारोड़, जूटमिल, खरसिया, सारंगढ़, घरघोड़ा और डबरा क्षेत्र में साइकिल चोरी करने की बात स्वीकार ली। आरोपी ने बताया कि उसने साइकिलों को दोस्त के घर औरदा में छिपाकर रखी है। आरोपी औरदा से रायगढ़ आकर जूट मिल में किराए के मकान में रहता था, यहीं से वह शहर भर में घूम-घूमकर साइकिलों की चोरी कर रहा था। आरोपी के अपराध कबूलने के बाद उसे औरदा भेजा गया। आरोपी के घर से 38 साइकिलें मिलीं। आरोपी दो महीनों से साइकिलों की चोरी कर रहा था।

