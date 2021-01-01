पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैश रिवार्ड का झांसा दे साइबर ठगी:मोबाइल पर मिली 5 लिंक, खोलते रहे हेडमास्टर, खाते से निकले 1 लाख

रायगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  मोबाइल पर लिंक भेज ठग बोले: इसको टच कीजिए तो अपडेट होगा यूपीआई

एटीएम कार्ड एक्टिवेट करने के नाम पर पिन और ओटीपी पूछकर ठगी के बाद साइबर क्रिमिनल नए-नए तरीकों से ठगी कर रहे हैं। सारंगढ़ कनकबीरा के एक हेडमास्टर को कैश रिवार्ड देने का झांसा देकर बदमाशों ने खाते से 1 लाख रुपए निकाल लिए। ठग ने यूपीआई अपडेट करने का झांसा देकर एक लिंक भेजा। लिंक से मोबाइल हैक कर पीड़ित के खातों से पांच बार में 1 लाख रुपए निकाल लिए। मामले की सूचना के बाद सारंगढ़ पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। कनकबीरा शासकीय स्कूल के हेडमास्टर और दानसरा निवासी मोतीराम पटेल के मोबाइल पर 8 नवंबर को एक अज्ञात नंबर से फोन आया। कॉलर ने खुद को बैंक का मैनेजर बताकर उन्हें यूपीआई में कैश रिवार्ड मिलने की जानकारी दी। एक लाख रुपए पाने के लिए उन्हें कुछ लिंक में टच कर एप को अपडेट करने के लिए कहा। ठग ने पांच बार अलग-अलग लिंक भेजे। प्रधानपाठक लिंक टच करते गए, उनके खाते से पांच बार में 1 लाख रुपए निकाल लिए गए। उन्हें इसकी जानकारी काफी देर बाद हुई। जब उन्हें ठगी का पता चला तो उन्होंने थाने पहुंचकर अपनी रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई। ठग के विरुद्ध 420 का मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

पांच राज्यों में खुले बैंक खातों में डाले गए ठगी के रुपए
मामले में आरोपियों ने मोबाइल में जिस सिम का इस्तेमाल किया, जिन दो खातों में रुपए डाले, जिन दो नंबरों से बात की गई, वे सभी पांच अलग-अलग राज्यों के हैं। हालांकि पुलिस के अनुसार मामले के तार बंगाल और झारखंड से जुड़ रहे हैं। मामले में पुलिस आरोपियों के लोकेशन को ट्रेस करने में लगी हुई है।

लिंक से मोबाइल हैक किया और बैंक अकाउंट से निकाले रुपए
सायबर एक्सपर्ट के अनुसार यह संभव है कि कभी भी लिंक भेजकर किसी के मोबाइल को हैक किया जा सकता है। मोबाइल हैक करने के बाद वह आपके खातों से रुपए ट्रांजेक्शन कर सकता है। इसके अलावा लिंक पर टच करने पर रुपए भेजने के लिए स्क्रीन पर रिक्वेस्ट भी दिखाई देती है। लेकिन अज्ञानतावश लोग इसमें टच कर देते हैं, इससे वे ठगी का शिकार हो जाते हैं।

