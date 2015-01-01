पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:बिना मास्क मिले तो 500 से 5 हजार तक जुर्माना, नहीं देने पर कार्रवाई

रायगढ़
  • शहर में लगातार बढ़ते कोरोना की रफ्तार को रोकने अब पुलिस और निगम कर रहे हैं कार्रवाई

कोरोना के लगातार बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए जिला प्रशासन ने एक बार फिर जुर्मानों का बढ़ा दिया है। मास्क नहीं पहनते हुए घूमते पाए जाने पर जहां जुर्माना पहले 100 रुपए ही था। अब बढ़कर वह 500 से 5 हजार रुपए तक कर दिया गया है। अलग-अलग परिस्थितियों में लोगों को जुर्माना लिया जाएगा। जिला प्रशासन के अनुसार लोग जुर्माने के डर से सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और मास्क पहनने के नियम को कड़ाई से पालन करेंगे। स्वास्थ्य विभाग और जिला प्रशासन द्वारा लगातार लोगों से मास्क पहनने की अपील की जा रही है। बावजूद लोग कोरोना को नजरअंदाज करते हुए अपने साथ दूसरे के स्वास्थ्य से खिलवाड़ कर रहे हैं। लोग शहर में लगातार बिना मास्क के घूमते नजर आ रहे हैं। इसके नतीजे भी साफ दिखाई दे रहे हैं। अब कोरोना के मरीज हर दिन दोगुने मिल रहे हैं। जिला प्रशासन ने मास्क न पहनने वाले लोगों पर मोटा जुर्माना लगाने की तैयारी कर ली है। मास्क न पहनते पाए जाने पर 500 रुपए से 5 हजार रुपए तक जुर्माना वसूला जाएगा। परिस्थतियों के आधार जुर्माने की राशि तय की गई है। कलेक्टर भीम सिंह ने शनिवार को पीआरओ के माध्यम से गाइडलाइन जारी कर बढ़े जुर्माने की जानकारी दी। शनिवार शाम पुलिस और निगम की टीम ने की कार्रवाई-शनिवार शाम पुलिस और निगम की टीम ने शहर के अलग-अलग जगहों पर जुर्माना किया। कलेक्टर द्वारा निर्धारित किया गया जुर्माना आने के पूर्व ही निगम और पुलिस की टीम ने पुराने अर्थदंड के हिसाब से चालान बनाया। यह चेतावनी की तरह था। यदि लोगों ने फिर भी मनमानी की तो नए निर्धारित जुर्माना के तहत कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

3 कारणों से बढ़ रहा जुर्माना...
1. भीड़ वाली जगहों पर भी लोग मास्क पहनने को लेकर लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं। जहां पर सख्ती होती है, वहां पर मास्क कुछ देर के लिए पहन लेते हैं। इसके बाद या तो मास्क उतार देते हैं या फिर मुंह पर लटका लेते हैं।
2. ट्रेनें शुरू होने के बाद लगातार दूसरे राज्यों और शहरों से लोग जिले में आ रहे हैं। इसी तरह बस सेवाओं से भी बाहरी लोगों की एंट्री शुरू हो गई है। कई संक्रमितों में लक्षण नजर नहीं आते। अगर इन्होंने मास्क ना पहना तो संक्रमण तेजी से फैलेगा।
3. रायगढ़ में अब कोरोना संक्रमण दोबारा तेजी से फैल रहा है। त्योहारी सीजन में कुछ दिनों के लिए संख्या 100 के कम हुई थी। इसके बाद लगातार मरीजों की संख्या 200 से 250 के बीच आ रही है।

ये नए निर्देश जिन्हें मानना होगा

  • सार्वजनिक स्थलों में मास्क/फेस कवर नहीं पहनने की स्थिति में 500 रुपए
  • होम क्वारेंटाइन के दिशा-निर्देशों का उल्लंघन करने पर 1 हजार रुपए
  • दुकान निर्देशों के विपरीत निर्धारित समय से पूर्व या बाद में खुली मिली तो 5 हजार रुपए
  • दुकानों में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, फिजिकल डिस्टेसिंग का पालन नहीं होने पर 1 हजार रुपए
  • सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर थूकते पाए जाने पर 100 रुपए

जुर्माना नहीं देने पर होगी कार्रवाई
जुर्माना अदा नहीं करने पर संबंधित व्यक्ति के विरूद्ध महामारी रोग अधिनियम, 1897 (1897 का 3) के अधीन निर्मित विनियम, 2020 के विनियम 14 एवं भारतीय दण्ड संहिता, 1860 (1860 का 45) की धारा 188 के अंतर्गत दंडात्मक कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

