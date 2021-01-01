पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खानापूर्ति:6 साल पहले मंत्री ने किया था शिलान्यास, अधूरा छोड़ दिया बस टर्मिनल, अब विधायक से कराया भूमिपूजन

रायगढ़19 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 2013 से अब तक कई बार शुरू और बंद हो चुकी है सिटी बसें, निगम आयुक्त बोले: अब शुरू कराएंगे टर्मिनल

शुक्रवार को नगर निगम ने एक करोड़ रुपए के तीन कार्यों के लिए भूमिपूजन किया। इसमें पंजरी प्लांट इलाके में 49 लाख रुपए से बस टर्मिनल बनाने के लिए 6 साल में दूसरी बार भूमिपूजन किया गया। पहले भाजपा सरकार के तत्कालीन नगरीय प्रशासन मंत्री अमर अग्रवाल के हाथों बस टर्मिनल के लिए भूमिपूजन किया गया था, अब विधायक प्रकाश नायक ने किया है। 2014 से सिटी बसें कई बार शुरू और बंद हुईं, बस टर्मिनल अधूरा पड़ा रहा, अब निगम से पूरा कराने का दावा कर रहा है। नगर निगम ने शुक्रवार को विधायक प्रकाश नायक और महापौर जानकी काटजू के हाथों शहर में 1 करोड़ के विकास कार्यों का भूमिपूजन कराया है। भगवानपुर क्षेत्र में 25 लाख की लागत से पौनी पसारी योजना के तहत चबूतरा निर्माण और 20 लाख की लागत से मणिकंचन केंद्र सहित पंजरी प्लांट में 49 लाख की लागत से बस टर्मिनल का निर्माण शामिल है। भूमिपूजन के बाद काम जल्द शुरू करने की बात कही गई है।

नगरीय प्रशासन मंत्री ने 6 कार्यों के लिए एकसाथ किया था भूमिपूजन
इसी जगह पर 16 अप्रैल 2015 को नगरीय प्रशासन विभाग के तत्कालीन मंत्री अमर अग्रवाल भूमिपूजन कर चुके हैं। 20 डिसमिल पर 5 करोड़ 25 लाख 86 हजार रुपए का लोकार्पण और भूमिपूजन किया था। इसमें 1 करोड़ 74 लाख 36 हजार रुपए सिटी बस डिपो व टर्मिनल निर्माण के लिए थे। निर्माण पूरा हो गया और राशि 42 लाख बच भी गई। लेकिन 6 सालों में टर्मिनल शुरू नहीं किया जा सका।

शुरू व बंद हुईं बसें, लेकिन टर्मिनल शुरू नहीं
2014 में बस सेवा शुरू की गई थी। इसके लिए लाखों रुपए खर्च कर शहर के विभिन्न इलाकों में बस स्टॉप बनाए गए थे। सवारी नहीं मिलने और कुछ संकरी सड़कों पर बस नहीं चल पाने के कारण सेवा बंद हुई। कुछ महीनों बाद इसे फिर शुरू किया गया। तब से अब तक बस सेवा तीन-चार बार शुरू और फिर बंद हो चुकी है। हालांकि कुछ बसें रायगढ़ से आसपास के गांवों तक चलती रहीं।

टर्मिनल में बस की जगह कचरे का ढेर
पुराने बस टर्मिनल में पहले से ही रूम, पार्किंग स्थल हैं। गाड़ियों की पार्किंग के लिए जगह और गार्ड रूम भी बने हुए हैं। पांच सालों में यहां कुछ दिन ही बसें खड़ी हो सकी हैं। अभी यहां पर एसएलआरएम सेंटर के कचरे का ढेर रखा होता है। गणतंत्र दिवस की रात में ही यहां कचरे के ढेर में आग लगी हुई थी।

अधूरे टर्मिनल के शेड बनाने में खर्च होंगे 49 लाख रुपए
निगम के अफसरों के अनुसार यहां शेड बनाया जाना है। इसी शेड को बनाने के लिए 49 लाख रुपए खर्च किए जाएंगे। यहां पहले से ही 400 वर्ग फीट पर शेड बना हुआ है। इसके अलावा 6 रूम और एक गार्ड रूम तथा टर्मिनल की बाउंड्रीवाल भी बन चुकी है। इसका उपयोग और देखरेख नहीं होने के कारण यह खंडहर की तरह हो गया है। अब फिर लाखों रुपए खर्च कर यहां शेड बनाया जाएगा।

बची राशि से करेंगे काम
"पुराने बस टर्मिनल की कुछ राशि बची हुई है। इसी से ही पार्किंग और शेड का निर्माण करेंगे। पुराने कार्य से लगभग 42 लाख रुपए बचे हैं।''
-आशुतोष पांडेय, निगम आयुक्त

