पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्रवाई:आरा मिल पर 5 हजार का जुर्माना, 3 लाख की ट्रॉली राजसात

रायगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फर्नीचर मार्ट, आरा मिल में दबिश के बाद 4 में पहली कार्रवाई, 3 प्रकरण में दस्तावेजों की जांच जारी

जंगल से इमारती लकड़ियों की कटाई और खरीद फरोख्त करने वाले मिल संचालकों पर कार्रवाई शुरू हो गई है। विभाग ने पहली कार्रवाई संजय खेमका के आरा मिल में की है। विभाग ने संबंधित संस्थान पर 5 हजार रुपए जुर्माना और तीन लाख रुपए कीमत की ट्रॉली मशीन राजसात किया है। वही तीन अन्य व्यवसासियों के प्रकरणों पर भी जांच पूरी होने के बाद विभाग पेनाल्टी की तैयारी में है। लंबे समय में शहर में साल और अन्य प्रजातियों के बेशकीमती लकड़ियों की तस्करी बढ़ने के बाद फर्नीचर मार्ट और आरा मिलों में दबिश देना शुरू किया था। पहली कार्रवाई छातामुड़ा फर्नीचर मार्ट में की गई थी, यहां विभाग को 159 से ज्यादा साल लठ्‌ठा और अन्य प्रजातियों के अवैध गोले मिले थी। अनुमानित कीमत विभाग ने 8 लाख रुपए बताई थी। इसके बाद खेमका आरा मिल में विभाग को बिना अनुमति ट्रॉली मशीन का इस्तेमाल करते पाया था। वहीं शंकर आरा मिल में फर्नीचर निर्माण और एक अन्य संस्थान में अवैध गोले बरामद हुए थे। इन चार संस्थानों में विभाग ने एक के खिलाफ जांच पूरी कर रिपोर्ट डीएफओ को सौंपी थी, जिस पर डीएफओ ने पांच हजार रुपए जुर्माना और ट्रॉली मशीन राजसात करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें