धोखाधड़ी:मदद करने के बहाने पिता पुत्र ने विधवा से ठगे ढाई लाख रुपए, बीमा क्लेम के पैसे खुद के खाते में कराए ट्रांसफर

रायगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पति की मौत पर बीमा क्लेम में मिले थे रुपए

खरसिया निवासी एक विधवा की मदद करने के बहाने बाप-बेटे ने उसके खाते से लगभग ढाई लाख रुपए अपने खातों में ट्रांसफर करा लिए। जब पीड़िता ने बैंक में अपना पासबुक अपडेट कराया तब उसे धोखाधड़ी का पता चला। खरसिया थाने में पहुंचकर अपनी रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है। सरिता निषाद निवासी जैमुरा के पति पद्मन निषाद की मौत 25 जनवरी 2016 को सड़क दुर्घटना में हो गई थी। दुर्घटना के बाद एक्सीडेंटल बीमा में महिला को 5 लाख 46 हजार रुपए मिले। रुपए रायगढ़ के ओरिएंटल बैंक ऑफ कॉमर्स ने अकाउंट में जमा कराए गए थे। तेजराम पटेल और उसका बेटा सुनील पटेल दोनों महिला की मदद के बहाने फरवरी 2019 में उसके साथ रायगढ़ आए। यहां महिला ने अपने खाते से 50 हजार रुपए निकाले। दोनों पिता-पुत्र ने महिला को रुपए निकालने के लिए बार-बार रायगढ़ आने की बजाय गांव के पास ही बैंक में रुपए जमा कराने के लिए मनाया। परेशानी से बचने महिला मान गई। दोनों ने पहले महिला को कुछ कोरे कागजात पर दस्तखत करवाए। इसके बाद उन्होंने महिला के खाते से 2 लाख 46 हजार रुपए निकाल लिए। महिला को जब इस ठगी का पता चला तो वह लगातार दोनों बाप-बेटों से रुपए मांगती रही। पंचायत में भी आरोपियों ने पैसे देने से मना किया। इसके बाद खरसिया थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराई गई।

