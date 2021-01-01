पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:पैसे दोगुना करने के नाम पर ठगी करने वाला आरोपी पकड़ा गया ओडिशा में

रायगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • दिल्ली, पुरी की खाक छानने के बाद भवानीपटना में मिला आरोपी

शहर के स्टेशन चौक स्थित होटल संचालक ने दो लोगों के खिलाफ फायनेंस कंपनी से दो गुना लाभ कमाने के नाम पर लाखों रुपए की धोखाधड़ी करने का मामला दर्ज कराया था। पुलिस ने ठगी करने वाले आरोपी को ओडिशा से गिरफ्तार किया है। दरोगापारा निवासी विधान चंद्र गांधी ने बताया कि उसका स्टेशन चौक पर होटल स्थित है। 2018 में पड़ोस में रहने वाले राजेश मिश्रा अपने साथ लक्ष्मेशवर ठाकुर को उसके होटल पर ठहराने के लिए लाए थे। पड़ोसी राजेश ने लक्ष्मेश्वर से उसकी जान पहचान कराई। कुछ दिन रुकने के बाद वह वापस दिल्ली चला गया। राजेश ने बताया कि वह किसी बड़ी फायनेंस कंपनी का अफसर है। पैसा लगाने पर दो गुना लाभ मिलने का भरोसा दिलाया। विधान चंद्र पड़ोसी की बात में आ गया और उसने कई किस्तों में फाइनेंस कंपनी में निवेश के लिए लक्ष्मेश्वर के जरिए 12 लाख 50 हजार रुपए दिए। दिसंबर 2019 तक दोनों के मध्य बात होती रही और लक्ष्मेश्वर अच्छे फायदे का भरोसा देता रहा। जनवरी 2020 में जब फाइनेंस कंपनी में लगाई गई रकम वापस मांगने तथा दोगुना लाभ दिलाने की बात कही जाने लगी तो लक्ष्मेशवर ठाकुर टाल मटोल करने लगा। शिकायत के बाद पुलिस ने आरोपियों के विरुद्ध धारा 420, 406, 34 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर आरोपी राजेश मिश्रा उसकी पत्नी रिंकू निवासी मौधापारा को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा था। आरोपी लक्ष्मेश्वर ठाकुर निवासी नई दिल्ली फरार चल रहा था।

जिसे कोतवाली पुलिस भवानीपटना ओडिशा से लेकर आई है।

