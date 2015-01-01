पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तुलसी विवाह आज:4 महीने बाद आज देवउठनी एकादशी पर जागेंगे देव

रायगढ़6 घंटे पहले
  • धार्मिक मान्यताओं के अनुसार तुलसी विवाह के साथ ही शुरू होंगे मांगलिक कार्य, पूजन सामग्री खरीदने वालाें की रही भीड़

इस बार एकादशी 26 घंटे 28 मिनट की होगी। बुधवार की सुबह 2.42 बजे से गुरुवार सुबह 5.10 बजे तक एकादशी तिथि रहेगी। चूंकि 25 नवंबर को ही उदया तिथि में एकादशी है, इसलिए पंडितों के अनुसार बुधवार को ही एकादशी का व्रत रखना श्रेयस्कर होगा। घरों में बुधवार रात को ही तुलसी विवाह किया जाएगा। हिंदू मान्यताओं के अनुसार कार्तिक मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की एकादशी पर तुलसी विवाह किया जाता है। पौराणिक मान्यताओं के अनुसार इस दिन चार महीने के बाद भगवान विष्णु शयन से जागते हैं। इसके बाद ही विवाह, नींव पूजन, गृह प्रवेश तथा अन्य शुभ कार्यो की शुरुआत होती है। इस साल यह एकादशी बुधवार के दिन पड़ी है। चंद्रमा गुरु की मीन राशि में होने से शुभ कार्यों के लिए उत्तम संयोग बन रहा है । इस दिन शाम 6.20 बजे से रेवती नक्षत्र भी शुभ फलदायक है ।

बुधवार तड़के 2.42 से गुरुवार सुबह 5.10 बजे तक एकादशी
इसलिए कहते हैं गन्ना त्योहार
गांवों में देवउठनी एकादशी को गन्ना त्योहार भी कहा जाता है। गन्ने के मंडप के नीचे तुलसी का विवाह होता है। पूजा के बाद उसे प्रसाद के रूप में बांटा जाता है। पहले गन्ना लगाने वाले किसान इसी दिन अपनी फसल की कटाई करते थे। शुभकार्य की शुरुआत मीठे से की जाती है। इसलिए गुड़ बनाकर प्रसाद के रूप में चढ़ाते थे।

देवउठनी एकादशी शुभ संयोग
पं. आरके त्रिपाठी के अनुसार इस वर्ष देवउठनी एकादशी पर सिद्धि, महालक्ष्मी और रवियोग जैसे शुभ योग का निर्माण हो रहा है। ऐसे में ज्योतिषाचार्यों के अनुसार इन शुभ योगों से देव प्रबोधिनी एकादशी पर भगवान विष्णु, माता लक्ष्मी और देवी तुलसी की पूजा का अक्षय फल मिलेगा। कई सालों बाद एकादशी पर ऐसा संयोग बना है।

देवी तुलसी और भगवान शालिग्राम विवाह की परंपरा
देवउठनी एकादशी पर तुलसी विवाह का आयोजन किया जाता है। एकादशी की शाम को तुलसी विवाह का कार्यक्रम संपन्न किया जाता है। इसमें वैवाहिक अनुष्ठानों की तरह तुलसी का श्रृंगार किया जाता है। हिंदू रीति-रिवाजों का पालन करते हुए विवाह संपन्न होता है। शास्त्रों में बताया गया है जिन लोगों की कन्याएं नहीं होती वे तुलसी विवाह कर कन्यादान का पावन पुण्य प्राप्त करते हैं। इन अवसर पर घरों में कीर्तन भी होता है।

