पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अनलॉक:7 महीने के बाद 17 से खुलेंगी कोर्ट कक्ष में एक-एक वकील को इंट्री

रायगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हाईकोर्ट के निर्देश के बाद जिला एवं सत्र न्यायालय में होगा कामकाज

हाईकोर्ट के निर्देश के बाद कोर्ट में कामकाज 17 नवंबर से शुरू होगा। जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश ने सोमवार को नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया है, केस की सुनवाई सुबह 11 बजे से दोपहर 2 बजे तक होगी। नोटिफिकेशन के निर्देशों के अनुसार प्रत्येक न्यायालय में एक समय में एक केस की सुनवाई होगी। दोनों पक्षों के एक-एक वकील कोर्ट रूम में उपस्थित रहेंगे। पक्षकार निर्धारित जगह पर ही बैठ पाएंगे। प्रकरणों की सुनवाई वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग से हो तो प्राथमिकता दी जाएगी। वही सत्र न्यायालय में आवेदनों का दोपहर 3 से शाम 5 बजे तक निराकरण किया जाएगा। 12 तरह के मामलों की सुनवाई होगी- नोटिफिकेशन के अनुसार सुपुर्दनामा प्रकरण, विचाराधीन बंदियों से संबंधित प्रकरण, मोटर दुर्घटना दावा प्रकरण, धारा 125 से जुड़े मामले, अन्य अत्यावश्यक प्रवृति के सिविल एवं दांडिक मामले, जिन्हें संबंधित न्यायालय सुनवाई हेतु अनुमति प्रदान करेंगे देंगे। जमानत प्रकरण, अपील एवं रिविजन (सिविल एवं दांडिक क्रिमिनिल) मामलों में, 5 वर्ष से अधिक अधिक अवधि से लंबित सिविल एवं दांडिक प्रकरण, मोटर दुर्घटना दावा प्रकरणों में जमा दावा राशि आहरण से संबंधित मामले, सुप्रीम कोर्ट और हाईकोर्ट द्वारा समय सीमा में निराकरण हेतु निर्देशित सिविल एवं दांडिक मामलों की सुनवाई, महिला एवं बच्चों के यौन उत्पीडऩ के मामलों की सुनवाई होगी। अन्य मामलों की सुनवाई बाद में होगी।

रोस्टर के अनुसार न्यायाधीश सुनवाई करेंगे
जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश रमाशंकर प्रसाद ने नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया है। जिसमें जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश और अपर जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश की सुनवाई नवंबर एवं दिसंबर में रोस्टर के अनुसार सुनवाई तिथि तय की गई है। इसी तरह सीजीएम और सिविल जज के लिए रोस्टर के अनुसार दो माह के सुनवाई तिथि निर्धारित किया गया है। रिमांड और अन्य अत्यावश्यक कार्य के लिए मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट पृथक से आदेश जारी करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें