वारदात:शिकायत से नाराज पड़ोसी ने घर में घुसकर मोनेटकर्मी को चाकू घोंपा

रायगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • पहली बार झगड़ा होने पर पुलिस को बुलाने से था नाराज इसलिए की पिटाई
  • पीड़ित के अनुसार निगरानीशुदा बदमाश है पड़ोसी

मोनेटकर्मी और उसके पड़ोसी के बीच फोन कर पुलिस बुलाने की बात पर विवाद हो गया। विवाद से नाराज पड़ोसी ने अपने दोस्तों के साथ मिलकर चाकू और डंडों से मारपीट कर मोनेटकर्मी को घायल कर दिया है। सूचना पर भूपदेवपुर पुलिस ने मामला दर्जकर आरोपियों की तलाश शुरू कर दी है। जानकारी के अनुसार महेश कुमार केवट निवासी रक्सापाली मोनेट में फीटर है। सोमवार की रात 9 बजे परिवार खाना खाकर सो रहा था। उसी दौरान गांव का कृष्णा सतनामी घर में आया और फोन पर उसकी शिकायत करने का आरोप लगाते हुए चाकू घोंपकर घायल कर दिया। पत्नी बीच-बचाव करने आई तो आरोपी वहां से भाग गया। उसके जाने के बाद घायल कर्मचारी ने डायल 112 में फोन किया तो पुलिस ने इलाज के लिए हॉस्पिटल ले गए। घर लौटने पर दूसरे दिन सुबह 7 बजे कृष्णा सतनामी दोस्तों के साथ आया और पुलिस बुलाने के नाम पर गाली-गलौज करते हुए मोनेटकर्मी को फिर बुरी तरह से पिटाई कर दी। मोनेटकर्मी के घायल होने के बाद आरोपियों ने घर में तोड़फोड़ की तो घायल की पत्नी ने भूपदेवपुर थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है। रिपोर्ट पर भूपदेवपुर पुलिस ने आरोपियों के विरुद्ध आईपीसी की धारा 294, 307,323,427,452,506,34 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। पुलिस के अनुसार मारपीट करने वाला आरोपी और उसके दोस्त निगरानीशुदा बदमाश है। आरोपियों की सरगर्मी से तलाश की जा रही है।

