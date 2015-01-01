पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद:हार्न बजाने पर गुस्साए पिकअप चालक ने बाप-बेटों का सिर फोड़ा

रायगढ़2 घंटे पहले
चक्रधरनगर थाना क्षेत्र में बाप-बेटों की पिटाई पिकअप चालक ने महज इसलिए कर दी क्योंकि बाइक सवार युवक पीछे से हार्न दे रहा था। हार्न बजाने पर गुस्साए पिकअप चालक ने अचानक से गुस्सा कर बाप-बेटों को पीट दिया। युवक का सिर फूट गया और उसके पिता को भी गंभीर चोट लगी है। मामल में सूचना के बाद चक्रधर नगर पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। गौतम साहनी 25 साल मिट्ठुमुड़ा वार्ड नंबर 32 में किराए पर रहता है। मंगलवार की सुबह युवक अपने पिता कैलाश साहनी के साथ तराईमाल काम करने जा रहा था। आगे पिकअप चल रही थी, जिससे साइड मांगने के लिए वह हॉर्न दे रहा था। बरलिया गांव के पास पिकअप ने साइड दिया और वे आगे निकले। इसके बाद पिकअप चालक कुछ दूर में स्कूटी सवार बाप-बेटों को ओवरटेक करके आगे बढ़ा और गाड़ी रोकी। गाड़ी से खलासी और ड्राइवर उतरे और हॉर्न बजाने की बात पर बाप-बेटों को पीटने लगे। पिकअप में बैठे अन्य लोगों ने भी भीड़ में बाप-बेटों से मारपीट की। मारपीट में दोनों पिता-पुत्र को गहरी चोट आई है। सूचना के बाद पुलिस ने मामले में आरोपियों के विरुद्ध 294, 323, 506, 341, 34 के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है। एफआईआर में पिकअप का नंबर सीजी 13 एलओ 0551 दर्ज है।

