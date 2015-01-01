पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गिरदावरी रिपोर्ट को सुधारा:34 सौ किसानों का रकबा 3 हजार 382 एकड़ बढ़ा

रायगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 1371 किसानों की शिकायत जांच में गलत मिली तो आवेदन को कर दिया निरस्त

सुधार के बाद गिरदावरी की फाइनल रिपोर्ट राजस्व विभाग ने तैयार कर ली है। शिकायत की जांच के बाद 3 हजार 462 किसानों का 3 हजार 382 एकड़ रकबा बढ़ा है। सबसे ज्यादा सारंगढ़ में जमीन के रकबे में सुधार किया गया। यहां 1367 किसानों का रकबा 1357 एकड़ बढ़ा है। इस बार गिरदावारी में अन्य विभागों के अफसरों के साथ राजस्व कर्मचारियों की भी ड्यूटी लगाई गई थी, लेकिन जिस तरह से किसानों की संख्या रजिस्ट्रेशन के बाद बढ़ी है, उसे देखते हुए तीन- चार ब्लॉकों का रकबा नहीं बढ़ा। रकबा सुधार के लिए आए 1371 किसानों के आवेदन निरस्त कर दिए गए। सोमवार की शाम तक गिरदावरी में सुधार का काम चला। मंगलवार को भू अभिलेख शाखा ने फाइनल रिपोर्ट तैयार की। ताजा रिपोर्ट के अनुसार इस साल धान बेचने वाले 10 हजार 9 सौ किसान बढ़े हैं जब कि गिरदावरी के बाद 5 हजार 692 एकड़ रकबा ही बढ़ा था। गिरदावारी में सुधार करने के बाद इसमें 3 हजार 382 एकड़ रकबा और बढ़ गया। इस प्रकार जिले का कुल रकबा 9075 एकड़ बढ़ गया है। रकबे में और बदलाव की संभावना है क्यों कि खाद्य विभाग के अनुसार किसानों से रकबा सुधार के लिए और आवेदन लिए जाएंगे। मंगलवार को नई रिपोर्ट आने से 34 किसानों ने राहत महसूस की। अब वे नए रकबे के अनुसार अपना धान खरीदी केंद्र में बेच सकेंगें।

सबसे ज्यादा सारंगढ़ व सबसे कम तमनार से आए आवेदन
रकबा सुधारने के मामले में जिले में सारंगढ़ ब्लाक के किसान आगे रहे। सबसे कम 2 आवेदन तमनार से आए हैं। यहां जांच के बाद मात्र 2.7 एकड़ रकबा बढ़ा। रकबा बढ़ाने के मामले में दूसरे नंबर पर बरमकेला ब्लाक रहा। सारंगढ़ में सबसे ज्यादा सारंगढ़ में 2363 आवेदन आए थे, जिसमें 2163 जांच में सही मिले, लेकिन 1367 आवेदनों में ही में ही जमीन बढ़ पाई। 796 आवेदनों में जमीन के रकबे में कोई सुधार नहीं आया। इसी तरह बरमकेला, पुसौर, खरसिया, घरघोड़ा, तमनार, लैलूंगा, धरमजयगढ़ से भी जमीन का रकबा सुधारने के आदेश आए। रायगढ़ ब्लाक से 376 आवेदन की जांच में 353 आवेदन सही मिले तो किसानों का 371.97 एकड़ रकबा बढ़ गया।

शिकायत मिलने पर सुधारते रहेंगे रकबा
"अभी गिरदावरी में सुधार के लिए पोर्टल को चालू रखा गया है। अब भी कोई किसान जमीन का रकबा घटने की शिकायत करता है तो उसमें सुधार किया जाएगा।''
- जीपी राठिया, खाद्य अधिकारी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें