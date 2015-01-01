पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:बिना पेमेंट के ठेकेदार से करा रहे पेच वर्क तीसरे दिन ही उधड़ने लगी डामर की परत

रायगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • जर्जर ढिमरापुर-कोतरा रोड बाइपास का कामचलाऊ पेच वर्क क्योंकि एनएच के पास नहीं है बजट

भास्कर न्यूज | शहर के भीतर हाइवे पर धूल के गुबार को रोकने पेच वर्क कराया गया है लेकिन मरम्मत के नाम पर लीपापोती हुई है। पेच वर्क के तीन दिन बाद ही फिर से परत उखड़ने लगी है। दरअसल सड़क निर्माण या सुधार के लिए कोई बजट नहीं है। मुफ्त की बेगारी के कारण काम गुणवत्ताहीन तरीके से किया गया है। नेशनल हाइवे के अफसर इस सड़क को नए सिरे से बनाने के बजाय चार साल से इसी तरह पेच वर्क करा रहे हैं। ढिमरापुर चौक से कोतरा रोड तिराहे तक 1.9 किलोमीटर की सड़क के मेंटेनेंस का जिम्मा नेशनल हाइवे का है। विभाग ने इस सड़क को बनाने का जिम्मा बजरंग अग्रवाल की फर्म को दिया है। इस काम के लिए ना अलग से कोई बजट है और ना ही ठेकेदार को भुगतान किया जाता है। ठेकेदार ने रेंगालपाली से खरसिया के बीच 60 किलोमीटर लंबी सड़क का ठेका 298 करोड़ रुपए में लिया था। इस काम के साथ विभाग ने उन्हें कोतरा रोड सड़क के मेंटेनेंस की अतिरिक्त जिम्मेदारी दी हुई है। भास्कर ने गुरुवार को इस सड़क की पड़ताल की। सड़क के गड्‌ढों को भर कर ऊपर डामर की पतली परत चढ़ा दी गई है। वहां सड़क के दोनों किनारों को ठीक नहीं किया गया है। विभाग के अफसर कहते हैं अब अगले साल तक का मेंटेनेंस पूरा हो गया है। मतलब लोगों को अभी धूल और गड्‌ढों से राहत नहीं मिलने वाली है।

10 सालों से रिनुवल नहीं हुई सड़क- कोतरा रोड बाइपास लगभग 35 साल पहले बनी थी। 2009-10 में सड़क को आखिरी बार रिनुवल किया गया। सड़क रिनुवल करने के कुछ साल बाद रेंगालपाली एनएच की शुरुआत हुई और विभाग ने कोतरा रोड के मेंटनेंस का जिम्मा एनएच के ठेकेदार को दे दिया।

सही मेटेरियल नहीं इसलिए जल्दी उधड़ जाती है सड़क
सड़क पर बिछाई जाने वाली डामर के तापमान का ध्यान नहीं रखा जाता। डामर ज्यादा गर्म होने या फिर ठंडा होने से उसकी पकड़ जमीन पर कमजोर होती है। इसी तरह मुरम और गिट्‌टी बिछाने के बाद उसे सही तरीके से पीटा नहीं जाता। इसलिए उसमें स्लरी (एक घोल तरल जो मुरम गिट्‌टी की लगातार पिटाई के बाद बनता है) नहीं बन पाती। इस कारण वह बेस पर बैठता नहीं। इसके बाद जब डामर चढ़ा दिया जाता है तो गिट्‌टी में भार के वजह से मूवमेंट होता है और डामर कमजोर होकर उधड़ने लगता है। पानी के बहाव के लिए सड़क की ढाल सही नहीं है। दोनों किनारों पर शोल्डर नहीं होने से भारी वाहन ऊपर-नीचे होते हैं जिससे सड़क खराब होती है।

विधायक निवास के सामने है चमचमाती सड़क
विधायक निवास के सामने सड़क पूरे साल भर चमचमाती है। सड़क का एक हिस्सा इला मॉल के इस तरफ पूरी तरह बर्बाद होता है। जबकि इला मॉल से गजानंदपुरम कॉलोनी तक सड़क हमेशा चमकती रहती है। गाड़ियों का दबाव पूरी सड़क पर है लेकिन आधी सड़क की हालत ठीक है जबकि ढिमरापुर चौक से इला मॉल और होटल ट्रिनिटी से कोतरा रोड तिराहे तक सड़क पूरी तरह उखड़ी हुई है।

खराब हुआ तो दोबारा कराएंगे...
"काम बेहतर तरीके से नहीं हुआ तो दोबारा कराएंगे। ठेकेदार की जिम्मेदारी है। वह सही तरीके से काम करेगा। काम नहीं करने पर उस पर पेनाल्टी भी लग सकती है।"
-वाय के सोनकर, ईई, नेशनल हाइवे बिलासपुर

