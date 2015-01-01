पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोर्स बदला:एयू ने काॅलेजों को जारी किया नोटिफिकेशन, बीए और बीएससी के सेकंड ईयर का बदलेगा सिलेबस

रायगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉलेजों में नए सिलेबस के अनुसार होगी पढ़ाई, पिछले साल फर्स्ट ईयर का बदला था कोर्स

अटल विश्वविद्यालय सिलेबस में बदलाव करने का कॉलेजों को नोटिफिकेशन भेजा है, जिसमें अब बीए और बीएससी सेकंड ईयर के सिलेबस को बदला जाएगा। पिछले वर्ष इन सब्जेक्ट्स के फर्स्ट ईयर के सिलेबस को बदले गए थे। अगले सत्र में अंतिम वर्ष के सिलेबस को भी बदलने की प्लानिंग की गई है। इस तरह अगले वर्ष सभी सब्जेक्ट का सिलेबस बदल जाएगा।
अटल विश्वविद्यालय ने बैचलर ऑफ आर्ट्स में अर्थशास्त्र, भूगोल, इतिहास, दर्शनशास्त्री, राजनीतिक शास्त्र, मनोविज्ञान, संस्कृत, समाजशास्त्र, गणित और बीएससी में वनस्पति शास्त्र, बॉयोटेक्नोलॉजी, रसायन शास्त्र, कम्प्यूटर साइंस, गणित, भौतिक शास्त्र और जुलॉजी, सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी जैसे विषयों के सिलेबस को बदल दिया है। अटल विश्वविद्यालय के रजिस्ट्रार प्रो. सुधीर शर्मा ने बताया कि पिछले साल सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ स्टडी ने सिलेबस में बदलाव किया था, जिसमें चरणबद्ध तरीके से इसमें बदलाव किए जा रहे हैं। बीए, बीएससी, बीकॉम और बीएचएससी के सेकंड ईयर में कोर्स का बदलाव जल्द किया जाएगा। इसी के आधार कॉलेजों में स्टूडेंट्स को शिक्षा दी जाएगी।
डिग्री कॉलेज को मिलेगी मान्यता- डिग्री कॉलेज की ऑटोनॉमस संबद्धता खत्म होने के बाद अब अटल विश्वविद्यालय से मान्यता दी जानी है। दो हफ्ते पहले ही यूनिवर्सिटी की कमेटी ने कॉलेज का निरीक्षणकर जानकारी यूनिवर्सिटी को दी है पर कॉलेज को दो हफ्ते बाद मान्यता नहीं मिल पाई है। विश्वविद्यालय के रजिस्ट्रार प्रो. सुधीर शर्मा ने बताया कमेटी ने यूनिवर्सिटी को रिपोर्ट दी है। इसकी जांच कराई जा रही है। मान्यता का काम देखने वाले डिप्टी रजिस्ट्रार और कुछ कर्मचारी कोरोना पॉजिटिव आ गए है। इससे इस काम में थोड़ी देरी हो रही है।

