प्रदूषण से शहर बेहाल:खराब सड़कें बना नहीं रहे, धूल रोकने पानी का छिड़काव नहीं, बीमार कर रही दूषित हवा

रायगढ़एक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हवा में खतरनाक रसायन व रेत से दमे का खतरा, कोरोना संक्रमितों को मुश्किल

शहर में हवा के दूषित होने के लेकर चर्चा जोरों पर है। जिले में अलग-अलग जगह प्रदूषण मापी यंत्र लगाकर रिपोर्ट देने का दावा करने वाले एक मोबाइल एप की रिपोर्ट वायरल हो रही है। इसमें हवा की क्वालिटी खतरनाक स्तर तक पहुंचने को लेकर चिंता जताई जा रही है। ठंड में धूल और प्रदूषण से एलर्जी का खतरा तो है ही साथ ही प्रदूषण कोरोना संक्रमितों की मुसीबत और बढ़ा सकता है। दैनिक भास्कर की टीम ने गुरुवार को शहर में प्रदूषण की स्थिति, रोकथाम व निगरानी के लिए किए जा रहे सरकारी उपायों की पड़ताल की। विशेषज्ञों का मानना है कि शहर में प्रदूषण की बड़ी वजह खराब सड़कें हैं।

शोध... धूल वाली सड़कों के पास रहने वालीं गर्भवतियों को खतरा
मेडिकल कॉलेज के श्वास रोग विशेषज्ञ ने बताया कि पुणे मेडिकल इंस्टीट्यूट में शोधार्थियों को गर्भनाल (प्लेसेंटा) में भी डस्ट पार्टिकल मिले हैं। यानी गर्भ में पल रहे बच्चों को गर्भनाल के माध्यम से डस्ट पहुंच रही है। यह शोध हाइवे और खराब सड़कों के किनारे रहने वाली गर्भवती महिलाओं पर किया गया था। शोध के मुताबिक ऐसी महिलाओं के बच्चों को जन्म के बाद लंबे समय तक दमा का खतरा बना रहता है।
इन कारणों से बढ़े डस्ट पार्टिकल्स और रसायन-रोकथाम के लिए करने होंगे यह उपाय

  • अधिकांश सड़कें खराब और निर्माण में देरी
  • भारी वाहनों से गिरने वाला कोयला, रेत
  • प्लास्टिक व कचरे के ढेर पर आग से रसायन
  • उद्योगों की चिमनियों से निकलने वाले धुआं और डस्ट
  • पेट्रोल और कोयले से कार्बन उत्सर्जन

मशीनों की जगह बोर्ड तय करता है, हम नहीं
"मशीनों की जगह हम तय नहीं करते यह पॉल्यूशन कंट्रोल बोर्ड तय करता है। अभी चार जगहों में से दो जगहों पर मैन्युअल और दो जगहों पर ऑनलाइन एयर पॉल्युशन की मॉनिटरिंग हम कर रहे हैं। हमारी रिपोर्ट तय मानकों से कम है, यह रिपोर्ट हम साप्ताहिक और मासिक दोनों बोर्ड को भेज रहे हैं।''
-एके गेदाम, पर्यावरण अधिकारी रायगढ़

ठंड में बढ़ेंगे त्वचा, आंख नाक और दमा के मरीज
"ठंड में त्वचा, आंख, नाक और दमा के मरीज हर साल बढ़ते हैं। इस साल भी इनकी संख्या निश्चित रूप से बढ़ेगी। ज्यादा समय तक धूल के बीच रहने से श्वसन नली और इसके बाद लंग्स प्रभावित होने लगाता है। बॉडी में इम्यून सिस्टम बेहतर है तो यह लंबे समय बाद होता है, लेकिन जो कमजोर होते हैं, उनमें यह लक्षण देखने को मिलते हैं। कोरोनाकाल में यह संक्रमितों की मुश्किलें और बढ़ा सकता है।''
-डॉ गणेश पटेल, चेस्ट फिजिशियन

एप की रिपोर्ट उपकरणों की गणना के मुताबिक
"सर्टिफाइट कंपनी है, पर्यावरण विभाग के सभी ऑनलाइन मॉनिटरिंग सिस्टम इसी कंपनी के हैं। शहर के भीतर, छाल, बरौद, तमनार, गारे में विभाग इसका ही इस्तेमाल कर रहा है। फिर मोबाइल एप की रिपोर्ट कैसे गलत हो सकती है। विभाग अपनी मशीन फिक्स कर डेटा मेनुपुलेट कर रहा है। क्योंकि एप में रोजाना शाम की एयर क्वालिटी 307 देशभर में जिले में हवा का स्तर सबसे खतरनाक बताता है।''
-राजेश त्रिपाठी, सोशल वर्कर

