स्पंदन:काम व निजी जीवन में बनाएं संतुलन: आईजी

रायगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • उर्दना में हुए कार्यक्रम में जवानों की समस्या सुनने के बाद सुलझाने का दिया आश्वासन

स्पंदन कार्यक्रम पुलिस लाइन उर्दना में आयोजित किया गया। कार्यक्रम में सर्वप्रथम आईजी रतनलाल डांगी और एसपी संतोष सिंह ने जवानों को कार्यस्थल और घर के बीच तालमेल बनाकर रखने के लिए कहा। ताकि घर का तनाव ना तो काम पर पड़े और ना ही काम का तनाव के कारण घर में परेशानी हो। आईजी रतनलाल डांगी ने जवानों की समस्याओं को सुनने के बाद उन्हें जल्द सुलझाने का भरोसा दिया। “स्पंदन कार्यक्रम” में एसपी ने बताया कि ऐसी परिस्थितियों और प्रतिस्पर्धा के बीच अवसाद आना स्वभाविक है। लेकिन हम अपने अवसाद से निजात पाने के लिए कौन सा तरीका उपयोग में लाते हैं, वो मायने रखता है। पुलिस दूसरों की समस्याओं को सुलझाती है लेकिन खुद के समस्याओं को किसी से शेयर ही नहीं करती। उसमें उलझते हुए डिप्रेशन का शिकार होते हैं । हमें अपने अवसाद से पॉजिटिव तरीके से हल निकलने की बात एसपी ने कही।

अपने कार्यकाल में तीन आत्महत्याएं देखी
कार्यक्रम के दौरान एसपी संतोष सिंह ने अपने कार्यकाल में तीन पुलिस जवानों की आत्महत्या देखने की बात कही। कुछ दिनों पूर्व जवान दीपक मिंज ने खुदकुशी की थी। पारिवारिक जिम्मेदारियों होने के बावजूद उसका किसी से अपनी समस्याओं को साझा नहीं करना इसका बड़ा कारण था। किसी भी प्रकार की समस्या होने पर उन्हें तुरंत अपने किसी साथी या अफसर के पास बेझिझक पहुंचने के लिए कहा।

