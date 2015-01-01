पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पहला कुपोषण मुक्त गांव:बाम्हनपाली ऐसा गांव जहां एक भी बच्चा नहीं है कुपोषित

रायगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कलेक्टर ने पंचायत को 10 हजार तथा आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं को बतौर प्रोत्साहन राशि दिए 5 हजार रुपए

खरसिया विकासखंड का बाम्हनपाली जिले का पहला कुपोषण मुक्त गांव बन गया है। यहां वर्तमान में कोई बच्चा कुपोषित नहीं है। महिला बाल विकास विभाग के आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं, मितानिनों व ग्राम पंचायत के प्रयासों से गांव को यह उपलब्धि प्राप्त हुई है। कलेक्टर भीम सिंह ने बाम्हनपाली पहुंचकर बच्चों से मुलाकात की। उन्होंने इस उपलब्धि की सराहना करते हुए जिला प्रशासन की ओर से ग्राम पंचायत को दस हजार रुपए तथा मुख्यमंत्री सुपोषण अभियान के तहत आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं को पांच हजार रुपए प्रोत्साहन राशि देने की घोषणा की। इस अवसर पर उन्होंने पिछले कुछ दिनों में ही कुपोषण मुक्त हो चुके बच्चों का वजन करवा कर देखा। उन बच्चों की माताओं से कहा कि आगे भी बच्चे का पूरा शारीरिक एवं मानसिक विकास हो इसके लिए खानपान पर पूरा ध्यान दें। सही पोषणयुक्त खाना बच्चों को खिलाएं। बच्चों के हाइजिन का भी ध्यान रखें। उन्होंने पंचायत प्रतिनिधियों का भी उत्साहवर्धन करते हुए आगे भी ऐसे काम करने की सलाह दी, जिससे गांव के नाम और उपलब्धियां जुड़ सके। निरीक्षण के दौरान महिला बाल विकास विभाग के जिला कार्यक्रम अधिकारी टीके जाटवर, एसडीएम खरसिया गिरीश रामटेके सहित ग्राम पंचायत के सरपंच, उप सरपंच व जनप्रतिनिधि सहित अधिकारी-कर्मचारी मौजूद रहे।

मुख्यमंत्री स्लम स्वास्थ्य योजना से कार्य को बल मिला
आंगनबाड़ी पंचायत प्रतिनिधियों ने कलेक्टर को बताया कि 2-3 वर्षों से लगातार कुपोषण दूर करने की दिशा में कार्य किया जा रहा है। मुख्यमंत्री स्लम स्वास्थ्य योजना शुरू होने से कार्य को बल मिला और आज आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों में दर्ज 50 बच्चों में कोई भी कुपोषित नहीं है। इसके पीछे आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं और मितानिनों की मेहनत व लगन के साथ पालकों की जागरूकता काम आई है। सभी ने निर्देशों का बखूबी पालन करते हुए बच्चों को कुपोषण के चक्र से बाहर निकाल लिया।

मरीज बेहतर इलाज के लिए अस्पताल आते हैं, स्टाफ की लापरवाही बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी: कलेक्टर
कलेक्टर सिविल अस्पताल के औचक निरीक्षण पर पहुंचे। पिछले निरीक्षण में अस्पताल के मेन गेट में फिलिंग कराने के निर्देश दिए थे, कार्य पूर्ण नहीं होने पर उन्होंने नाराजगी जताई और एक दिन के भीतर काम को पूरा करने के निर्देश बीएमओ को दिए। प्रभारी चिकित्सक ने बताया कि नर्सिंग स्टाफ दिए गए निर्देशों को गंभीरता से नहीं लेते हैं, कार्य में लापरवाही बरतते हैं। उन्होंने संबंधित नर्सिंग स्टाफ पर कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए। कलेक्टर बोले, अस्पताल में लोग अपना इलाज कराने उम्मीद से आते हैं। यहां काम में लापरवाही बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। कलेक्टर ने सिविल अस्पताल के प्रभारी चिकित्सक को तत्काल ब्लड बैंक प्रारंभ करने के निर्देश भी दिए। सीएसआर मद से 50 लाख खर्च करवाए जाने प्रस्तावित कार्यों की जानकारी ली। एक्स-रे मशीन को जल्द लगाने के निर्देश दिए। अस्पताल भवन में निर्माणाधीन एनआरसी केंद्र का भी अवलोकन किया। जिसमें ठेकेदार को सभी काम अगलेे 10-15 दिन के भीतर गुणवत्तापूर्ण तरीके से करने के लिए निर्देशित किया। बच्चों को ध्यान में रखकर उनके मनोरंजन व खेलने के लिए भी सुविधाएं जुटाने के लिए कहा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें