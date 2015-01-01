पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

त्योहार पर कारोबार:बैंक लोन भी सस्ता, घर, जमीन और गाड़ियों पर खर्च होगा 45%

रायगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बाजार में दीवाली से पहले शॉपिंग पर निकल रहे हैं लोग, शाम होते ही सड़कों पर ऐसी दिखती है भीड़।
  • केंद्र व राज्य ने दीपावली से पहले ही कर दिया बोनस व वेतन भुगतान, चमकेगा बजार

केंद्र और राज्य सरकार के कर्मचारियों कोे वेतन भुगतान के साथ बोनस दिया जा चुका है। जिले में इससे लगभग 150 करोड़ रुपए आए हैं, इससे इस दीपावली बाजार में बूम दिखेगा। कोरोना ने लोगों की लाइफ स्टाइल बदली है। पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट कम हुए हैं, जानकार मानते हैं कि बैंकों ने अपनी ब्याज दरें कम कर दी है इससे 45 प्रतिशत निवेश ऑटोमोबाइल और संपति व मकान पर खर्च कर सकते हैं। शेष 25 फीसदी सराफा, 10 प्रतिशत इलेक्ट्रानिक उपकरण और दूसरी जरूरतों पर खर्च होंगे। शुक्रवार को शहर में प्री-दीपावली शॉपिंग के लिए बाजार में भीड़- दिवाली नजदीक आते ही शॉपिंग के लिए भी लोग निकलने लगे हैं। शुक्रवार को न्यू-मार्केट, सदर बाजार, पुरानी हटरी, मॉल व संजय मार्केट की दुकानों में भीड़ लगी रही। दुकानों में कोरोना संक्रमण के खतरे को देखते हुए अलग-अलग काउंटर भी बनाए गए हैं। न्यू मार्केट से लेकर गांधी चौक तक रुक-रुककर वाहनों के जाम भी लगे। इससे लोगों को थोड़ी असुविधा भी हुई।

सोना महंगा फिर भी कम नहीं हैं खरीदार, निवेश का बड़ा जरिया
रामभगत लक्ष्मी नारायण ज्वेलर्स के संचालक पवन अग्रवाल ने बताते हैं कि सोना पिछले साल से 12 हजार रुपए तक की तेजी है। इसके बावजूद लोग सोने में निवेश कर रहे हैं। आय और निवेश क्षमता के अनुरूप लोग सभी तरह के आभूषण खरीद रहे हैं। कारोबार बीते साल की तुलना में अच्छा है। कोविड का बहुत ज्यादा खौफ लोगों में नहीं है। सराफा एसोसिएशन इसके लिए अलग काउंटर की व्यवस्था कर दुकानों में कर रखा है।

टू-वीलर सेगमेंट में दोनों तरह के ग्राहक, पितृपक्ष में अच्छी रही सेल
होंडा के जनरल मैनेजर मोहम्मद जाफर ने बताया कि ऑटोमोबाइल में बाइक-स्कूटर की डिमांड सबसे ज्यादा है, क्योंकि पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्टेशन पूरी तरह ठप है। अभी यह लोगों की मूलभूत जरूरत का साधन है। पितृ-पक्ष में बीते साल से 20 फीसदी ज्यादा बाइक बिके, दिवाली में भी इस बार 10 फीसदी ज्यादा कारोबार होगा। निवेशकों में सबसे ज्यादा सर्विस क्लास, कार्पोरेट, कामकाजी लोग हैं।

सभी बाहर के इसलिए घरेलू उपकरण व जरूरत पर ही खर्च
रेलवे के कमर्शियल इंस्पेक्टर अनिल चंद्रा बताते हैं कि यहां कार्यरत कर्मचारी अधिकांश जिले से बाहर से हैं। इनकी संख्या शहर में 14 सौ और पूरे सेक्शन में करीब 16 सौ से ज्यादा हैं। रेलवे इन्हें रहने के लिए मकान देती है, इसलिए वे संपत्ति पर निवेश कम करते हैं। दीवाली पर ये सबसे ज्यादा अपनी जरूरत के सामान व वाहनों पर खर्च करते हैं। इसका शहर के बाजार पर असर दिखता है।

सरकारी कर्मचारियों के साथ ही किसान बढ़ाएंगे रौनक

  • 1500 एसईसीएल कर्मचारियों को 27 करोड़ रुपए का बोनस
  • 90 हजार किसानों को दिवाली के पहले 87 करोड़ रुपए का बोनस
  • 310 एनटीपीसी के कर्मचारियों को 3.25 करोड़ रुपए बोनस
  • 20 हजार कर्मचारियों को 22 करोड़ रुपए दिवाली से पहले वेतन
  • 31 सौ क्लास-3 और 4 कर्मचारियों को 78 दिन का वेतन 70 लाख रुपए

फिजूलखर्ची बंद हुई, बचत से निर्माण पर खर्च
घरों का निर्माण इन दिनों बढ़ गया है। भास्कर ने मेटेरियल सप्लायर और कांट्रेक्टरों से बात की। उन्होंने बताया कि मकान निर्माण में भी तेजी आई है क्योंकि लोन सस्ता है, लॉकडाउन में लोगों ने फिजूल खर्च न कर पैसे भी जमा किए हैं। इससे अब निर्माण ज्यादा कराए जा रहे हैं। निर्माण ठेकेदार मनोहर कुमार बताते हैं, 8 साइट पर उनका काम चल रहा है।

बजट कारों के साथ ही लक्जरी गाड़ियों की डिमांड
चार पहिया के खरीदार ज्यादातर एक्जीक्यूटिव क्लास के अफसर होते हैं। महिंद्रा से आशुतोष अग्रवाल बताते हैं, बाजार में अलग-अलग कंपनियों की 4 लाख रुपए से 40 लाख तक की कारें हैं। कोरोना में लोगों की यह पहली जरूरत है, इसलिए क्लास थ्री और फोर सर्विस क्लास के लोग भी महंगी गाड़ियां बुक करा रहे। बाजार को ध्यान में रखते हुए कंपनियां कमर्शियल वीकल भी तैयार कर र ही है। इनकी डिमांड भी अभी बढ़ गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें