धोखाधड़ी:बैंक पर्ची में हेरफेर कर 7.5 लाख की धोखाधड़ी, ओवरराइटिंग कर बढ़ा दी राशि

रायगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बैंक में जमा पर्ची का मिलान हुआ तो सामने आई गड़बड़ी

फाइनेंसिएल सर्विसेस में काम करने वाले फील्ड एजेंट ने बैंक के जमा पर्ची में ओवरराइटिंग करके कंपनी के खाते से साढ़े 7 लाख रुपए का गबन कर लिया। गड़बड़ी पकड़ाने पर आरोपी ने डेढ़ लाख रुपए देने के बाद बाकी रुपए दिए बिना ही फरार हो गया। मामले में चक्रधर नगर पुलिस ने अपराध दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। जानकारी के अनुसार विट्टहल दास 32 साल निवासी गोंदिया महाराष्ट्र रायगढ़ में आरोहन फाइनेंशियल सर्विसेस लिमिटेड ब्रांच के शाखा प्रबंधक हैं। ब्रांच मैनेजर ने फील्ड एजेंट प्रेमचंद साहू के खिलाफ चक्रधर नगर थाने में शिकायत की। प्रेमानंद साहू 19 नवंबर 19 से 11 दिसंबर 2019 के बीच कंपनी में ओवरराइटिंग वाली जमा पर्ची को डालकर कम पैसे जमा करता था। उसने एक महीने के भीतर ही कंपनी के साढ़े सात लाख रुपए गबन कर लिए। गड़बड़ी सामने आने पर प्रेमानंद साहू को थाना चक्रधर नगर में बुलाया गया। यहां आरोपी ने जुर्म कबूलकर एक सादे पेपर में सारी रकम जमा करने की लिखित मंजूरी दी। इसके बाद आरोपी ने 1 लाख 9 हजार रुपए जमा किए, लेकिन बचे 5 लाख 65 हजार रुपए को एक साल बाद भी जमा नहीं किया। ऐसे में कंपनी ने चक्रधर नगर थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराई। शिकायत पर आरोपी के खिलाफ 420, 467, 468, 471 के तहत अपराध पंजीबद्ध कर मामले को जांच में ले लिया है।

ऐसे करता था ठगी
आरोपी ने 19 नवंबर को 30 हजार 271 रुपए बैंक में जमा किया। इसके बाद पर्ची की पावती लेकर इसमें ओवरराइटिंग कर अमाउंट को 2 लाख 30 हजार 271 रुपए बना दिया। इस तरह से उसने 30 हजार रुपए को 2 लाख 30 हजार बनाकर कंपनी में जमा किया। उसी तरह आरोपी हर बार रुपए जमा करने के दौरान उसमें अंकों को बढ़ाकर ठगी करता।

