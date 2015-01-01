पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:अतिक्रमण मुक्त कर सौंदर्यीकरण करें: कलेक्टर

रायगढ़5 घंटे पहले
डोर टू डोर कचरा कलेक्शन, यूजर चार्ज एवं स्वच्छता रैंकिंग को लेकर कलेक्टर भीम सिंह ने नगरीय निकाय की मासिक समीक्षा बैठक ली। कलेक्टर ने शहर को ओडीएफ बनाने, यूजर चार्ज की पूर्णतः वसूली करने, वेस्ट प्लास्टिक के लिए मशीन लगाने, शहर कचरा कलेक्शन के लिए डोर टू डोर चलने वाले रिक्शा के सही मेंटेनेंस करने के निर्देश दिए। 2021 में होने वाले स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण के लिए वार्ड की सफाई पर ध्यान देते हुए प्रतिदिन 1 वार्ड का पूर्ण सफाई करने के लिए कहा। गीला एवं सूखा कचरा को अलग अलग देने लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए कहा। स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में शामिल रैंकिंग पॉइंट के अनुसार सिटीजन फीडबैक पर 30% अंक, सर्विस लेवल पर 40%, प्रोग्रेस रिपोर्ट सर्टिफिकेशन पर 30% अंक निर्धारित है। जिसके अनुसार व्यवस्था में सुधार करते हुए तैयारी करने के निर्देश दिए। कलेक्टर सिंह ने कहा कि जिन घरों व दुकानों में डस्टबिन नहीं है वहां तत्काल उपलब्ध कराएं। शहर के डिवाइडरों की डेंटिंग-पेंटिंग व अतिक्रमण मुक्त कर सौंदर्यीकरण पर जोर दिया जाए। यूजर चार्ज की वसूली पर कलेक्टर ने आयुक्त एवं टीम की प्रशंसा करते हुए इसी तरह मेहनत करने को कहा। प्लास्टिक का उपयोग कम करने की दिशा में प्रयास करें। शहर में साफ-सफाई बनाए रखने के लिए लोगों का भी सहयोग जरूरी है। बैठक में निगम आयुक्त आशुतोष पांडे, निगम के स्वच्छता दीदी सहित अन्य कर्मचारी उपस्थित रहे।

