पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विरोध:भारतीय मजदूर संघ ने श्रमिक विरोधी नियमों को वापस लेने किया प्रदर्शन

रायगढ़एक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • महामंत्री ने कहा: संघ की आपत्ति खारिज इसलिए देश में मना विरोध दिवस

भारतीय मजदूर संघ ने लेबर गोल्ड बिल में श्रमिक विरोधी नियमों के खिलाफ बुधवार को विरोध दिवस के रूप में मनाया। सुबह से कलेक्टोरेट परिसर के सामने संघ के पदाधिकारी व सदस्यों ने केंद्र के नए श्रम कानून के विरोध में जमकर नारेबाजी की। दोपहर 1.30 बजे सभी नारेबाजी करते हुए कलेक्टोरेट के भीतर पहुंचे और डिप्टी कलेक्टर सरस्वती बंजारे को प्रधानमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा। ज्ञापन में संघ ने श्रमिक कानून को निरस्त कर संशोधित करने की मांग की है। संघ के महामंत्री ने बताया कि भारत सरकार द्वारा श्रम कानूनों में संशोधन बहुत जरूरी है। नए लेबर गोल्ड बिल से श्रमिकों ,कर्मचारियों को आर्थिक व सामाजिक नुकसान होना तय है। भारतीय मजदूर संघ द्वारा प्रस्तावित कानून को लेकर भारतीय मजदूर संघ ने अपनी आपत्ति भी केंद्र के समक्ष प्रस्तुत की थी, लेकिन इसे दरकिनार कर दिया गया। नए कानून में औद्योगिक रोजगार स्थाई आदेश अधिनियम 1946 बदलाव, संघ ने आईटी एक्ट 1947 के तहत छंटनी प्रतिकार भत्ता का भुगतान 1 साल में 15 दिन बढ़ाकर 45 दिन करने की मांग की है। आईआर कोड 2020 के तहत 50 प्रतिशत कर्मचारियों के अवकाश को हड़ताल के प्रावधान को वापस लेने की मांग की है। 5 अन्य श्रम विरोधी मुद्दों में बदलाव को लेकर भारतीय मजदूर संघ ने अपनी आपत्ति ज्ञापन के माध्यम फिर प्रधानमंत्री से जताई है। इस दौरान संघ के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष एलपी कटकवार, समेत जिला अध्यक्ष, जिला महामंत्री भी मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें