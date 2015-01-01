पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:बादलों से ठंड पर ब्रेक, 3 डिग्री तक बढ़ा न्यूनतम तापमान

रायगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • न्यूनतम तापमान 19 डिग्री पर, दिन में उमस के कारण छूट रहा पसीना, मौसम विभाग का अनुमान: शनिवार तक ऐसा ही रहेगा मौसम

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण आसमान में छाए बादलों की वजह से लोगों को ठंड से राहत मिली है। एक बार फिर से तापमान में बढ़ोत्तरी हुई है और न्यूनतम तापमान 19 डिग्री तक जा पहुंचा है। बीते सप्ताह न्यूनतम तापमान 16 डिग्री तक पहुंचा था। लोगों की ठंड से कंपकंपी छूट रही थी, पर अब फिर से गर्म कपड़ों का साथ छूट गया है। मंगलवार को दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 33 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। उमसभरी गर्मी ने लोगों को परेशान किया। इसका अहसास शाम 7 बजे तक हुआ। उसके बाद तापमान गिरा और मौसम में ठंडकता आई। मौसम विभाग की वेबसाइट के अनुसार शनिवार तक ऐसी ही स्थिति रहेगी। नवंबर के पहले सप्ताह में अचानक तापमान में गिरावट आई तो लोगों को लगा ठंड आ गई। इससे बचने के लिए लोगों ने मोटे गर्म कपड़े बाहर निकाल लिए। करीब 5 दिन तक कड़ाके की ठंड का अहसास नवंबर महीने में हुआ। उसके बाद आसमान में बादल छा जाने की वजह से तापमान में बढ़ोतरी हुई। इससे दिन में गर्मी का अहसास बढ़ा। मौजूदा समय में लोगों को दिन में गर्म कपड़ों की जरूरत नहीं पड़ रही है। दोपहर और शाम को घरों में पंखे चलने लगे, वहीं देर रात भी गर्म कपड़ों की जरूरत महसूस नहीं हो रही है।

रविवार से बढ़ सकती है ठंड
मौसम विशेषज्ञों के मुताबिक इस सप्ताह शनिवार तक आसमान में बादलों का डेरा बना रह सकता है। जबतक आसमान पूरी तरह से साफ नहीं होते हैं तापमान स्थिर रहेगा और लेागों को कड़ाके की ठंड का एहसास नहीं हेागा। बादल छंटते ही तेजी से ठंड में बढ़ोत्तरी होगी। उस दौरान न्यूनतम तापमान में चार डिग्री तक गिरावट आ सकती है।
बारिश की संभावना कम
इन बादलों के कारण बारिश होगी ऐसी संभावना कम है। मौसम विशेषज्ञों द्वारा किए गए मौसम के पूर्वानुमान के अनुसार यह बादल रायगढ़ जिले में नहीं बरसेंगे। कुछ दिन बाद बगैर बारिश के ही मौसम साफ हो जाएगा।

