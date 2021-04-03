पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:शराब पीने से मना करने पर व्यवसायी पर हमला

रायगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • घायल की रिपोर्ट पर पुलिस ने किया अपराध दर्ज

चक्रधरनगर थाना क्षेत्र में एक व्यवसायी को सड़क पर शराब पी रहे युवकों को मना करना भारी पड़ गया। पहले तो आरोपी गाड़ी लेकर निकल गया। कुछ देर बाद वह अपने साथियों के साथ आया और रास्ते में जब व्यवसायी दिखा तो उस पर डंडे और रॉड से हमला कर दिया। मामले में शिकायत के बाद चक्रधर नगर पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। 31 जनवरी की रात अमित कुमार अपने साथी संदीप सिंह के साथ विजयपुर स्थित निर्माणाधीन गार्डन को देखने गया था। गार्डन के सामने ही छत्रपाल ऊर्फ गोलू निवासी लोचन नगर छोटे मालवाहक को खड़ा कर शराब पी रहा था। अमित ने मना किया तो वह गाली-गलौज करने लगा। आरोपी ड्राइवर वहां से चला गया। अमित भी अपने साथी संदीप को उसके घर छोड़ने शालिनी स्कूल के पास गया था। संदीप अपने घर गया तो पीछे से आरोपी छत्रपाल साथियों को लेकर पहुंचा और झगड़ा करने लगा। पुराने विवाद को लेकर पहले गाली-गलौज की इसके बाद साथियों के साथ उसने डंडे और रॉड से हमला कर दिया। संदीप जब घर से वापस आया, तो आरोपियों ने मिलकर युवक को पीटना शरू कर दिया था। घटना के बाद युवक इलाज कराने मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में पहुंचा। इलाज के बाद तीसरे दिन पीड़ित ने चक्रधर नगर थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई। रिपोर्ट पर चक्रधर नगर पुलिस ने आरोपी के विरुद्ध आईपीसी की धारा 294, 323, 506, 34 के तहत अपराध पंजीबद्ध किया है।

