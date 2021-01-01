पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:मुन्ना कबाड़ी के घर व गोदाम पर सी-जीएसटी का छापा

रायगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • सीजीएसटी चोरी की आशंका पर दोपहर से देर रात तक जांच करती रही अफसरों की टीम

सेंट्रल जीएसटी रायगढ़ की टीम ने मंगलवार को मुन्ना कबाड़ी के दो ठिकानों पर दबिश दी। दो टीमें उसके कबाड़ गोदाम और घर पर देर रात तक जमी रही। अफसरों के अनुसार रात 10 बजे तक जांच चल रही थी । व्यापार के अनुपात में जीएसटी कम देने के अंदेशे पर छापा मारा गया है। सेंट्रल जीएसटी में हेराफेरी करने के संदेह में टीम मंगलवार को मुन्ना कबाड़ी के गढ़उमरिया स्थित कबाड़ गोदाम पहुंची । टीम को डिप्टी कमिश्नर पंकज खंडलकर लीड कर रहे थे । सुबह से हो रही कार्रवाई में कुछ महत्वपूर्ण दस्तावेज मिलने के बाद टीम सावित्री नगर स्थित मुन्ना कबाड़ी के बंगले पर पहुंची। यहां रेवेन्यू से संबंधित सभी दस्तावेज खंगाले गए। साथ ही मुन्ना कबाड़ी तथा अन्य सहयोगियों से पूछताछ की गई। रात लगभग 9.30 बजे गढ़उमरिया स्थित कबाड़ गोदाम में विक्कू कुमार और सहयोगी जांच में लगे थे। टीम ने बताया कि उनका एक दल सावित्री नगर स्थित बंगले पर है। डिप्टी कमिश्नर से बातचीत में उन्होंने बताया कि अभी तक दस्तावेज खंगाले जा रहे हैं, इस संबंध में कोई टिप्पणी नहीं की जा सकती है।

जिले का बड़ा और चर्चित कबाड़ी है मुन्ना
मुन्ना कबाड़ी रायगढ़ के बड़े कबाड़ियों में शामिल है। पिछले 10 सालों में कई मामलों में जिला पुलिस से लेकर सीआईडी तक मुन्ना पर कार्रवाई कर चुकी है। सेंट्रल और स्टेट जीएसटी की टीम पहले भी कार्रवाई कर चुकी है।

