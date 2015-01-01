पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विशेष आराधना शुरू:क्रिसमस पर इस बार ऑनलाइन कैरोल सिंगिंग

रायगढ़2 दिन पहले
  • संत माइकल कैथलिक चर्च व सेंट जेवियर्स चर्च में गाइडलाइन के बाद क्रिसमस मनाने की तैयारी शुरू

क्रिसमस को 10 दिन शेष रह गए हैं। 24 दिसंबर की रात क्रिसमस सेलिब्रेशन होगा। इससे पहले गिरजाघरों में तैयारियों के साथ विशेष प्रार्थना शुरू हो रही है। कैरोल सिंगिग कार्यक्रम में ईसाई समाज के लोग घरों में जाकर प्रभु यीशु मसीह का संदेश देते है‌ं लेकिन इस बार यह कार्यक्रम ऑनलाइन कैरोल सिंगिग की तैयारी है। जूट मिल रोड स्थित विश्वास गढ़ चर्च में हर रविवार को श्वेत दान की अराधना के कार्यक्रम हुआ। इसमें समाज के बच्चों से बड़ो लोगों हिस्सा लिया। क्रिसमस से पहले शहर में क्रिसमस रैली भी निकाली जाती है, लेकिन कोरोना में कोई भी रैली का आयोजन नहीं होगा। हर सप्ताह आराधना पर्व में प्रभु यीशु के जन्मदिन पर कोरोना मुक्ति के लिए विशेष प्रार्थना की जा रही है। रविवार को भी सुबह 9.30 से 11.30 बजे तक यह कार्यक्रम हुआ। यहां 1 जनवरी तक कार्यक्रम चलेगा।

विश्ववासगढ़ चर्च में ऑनलाइन कैरोल सिंगिंग
विश्वासगढ़ चर्च में क्रिसमस तैयारियां शुरू कर दी गई है, चर्च में रविवार को श्वेत दान की आराधना हुई। 16 दिसंबर से ऑनलाइन कैरोल सिंगिंग शुरु हो जाएगा। चर्च समिति के अविनाश भगत ने बताया कि 16 से 24 दिसंबर तक ऑनलाइन कैरोल सिंगिग होगा। इसमें एक-एक दिन 10- 10 परिवारों को जोड़कर यह कार्यक्रम होगा। इसमें 24 दिसंबर की रात 7 बजे से क्रिसमस ट्री, फैंसी ड्रेस, बाइबल खोलो प्रतियोगिता, केक काटने की आराधना एवं अन्य कार्यक्रम होंगे। इस चर्च में हर वर्ष क्रिसमस में सात-आठ हजार लोग आते हैं लेकिन इस बार सुबह 10 से दोपहर 12 बजे तक विशेष प्रार्थना होगी।

चर्च में चरनी तैयार करेंगे पकवान नहीं बटेगा
दिसंबर के पहले सप्ताह से कार्यक्रम शुरू हो जाते हैं। इस बार कोई कार्यक्रम किया जा रहा है। कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए विशेष फादर जखरियश लकड़ा ने बताया कि कोई भी सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम नहीं होंगे, केक और पकवान नहीं बांटे जाएंगे। प्रशासन अनुमति देती है तो दूरी बना कर प्रार्थना की जाएगी, चर्च में ही चरनी बनाई जाएगी। क्रिसमस ट्री भी त्योहारों के समय तैयार किया जाएगा। पिछले वर्षों तक दिसंबर के पहले सप्ताह से कार्यक्रम शुरू हो जाता था, लेकिन इस बार नहीं हो रहा है।

गाइडलाइन के अनुसार मनाएंगे त्योहार
रामभाठा स्थित संत माइकल काथलिक चर्च में क्रिसमस को लेकर खेल स्पर्धाओं के साथ कई कार्यक्रम होते हैं लेकिन इस वर्ष कार्यक्रम नहीं होंगे। चर्च के रोमानुस कुजूर ने बताया कि क्रिसमस सेलिब्रेशन कराने के लिए प्रशासन की अनुमति की शर्त व गाइडलाइन के अनुसार आगे कार्यक्रम होगा। एक-दो दिनों में प्रशासनिक अफसरों से इस संबंध मुलाकात की जाएगी। इसके बाद भी तैयारियां शुरू की जाएगी। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग मेंटेन करते हुए प्रार्थना सभाएं करेंगे।

