बैठक:काम करने का तरीका बदलें अफसर: कलेक्टर

रायगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • फसलों के नुकसानी भुगतान में देरी होने पर बीमा कंपनी के अधिकारी को बुलाकर प्रकरण निपटाएं

मंगलवार सुबह कलेक्टोरेट में आयोजित समय सीमा बैठक में कलेक्टर भीम सिंह ने विभाग के अफसरों से काम का तरीका बदलने और पूरी क्षमता से काम करने के निर्देश दिए। आम नागरिकों के हितों में कार्य करने वाले विभागों के अधिकारी मुख्यमंत्री जन चौपाल से प्राप्त आवेदनों और कलेक्टर जनदर्शन में मिले आवेदनों का जल्द निराकरण कर संबंधित को इससे अवगत कराने के लिए कहा। कलेक्टर ने कहा कि किसानों की फसलों का नुकसान होने की शिकायतों पर यदि फसल बीमा कंपनी द्वारा देर की जाती है तो उस बीमा कंपनी के पदाधिकारी को समक्ष बुलाकर प्रकरण का निराकरण करें। उप संचालक कृषि विभाग द्वारा मैदानी क्षेत्र में विवादित एवं अयोग्य एसडीओ की सारंगढ़ में पदस्थापना पर नाराजगी व्यक्त करते हुए उसके स्थान पर सक्षम अधिकारी की पदस्थापना के निर्देश दिए। कलेक्टर ने वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से जिले के सभी एसडीएम और जनपद सीईओ को निर्देशित किया कि अपने-अपने क्षेत्र के सभी गौठानों की निगरानी रखें और गोबर खरीदी की मात्रा की तुलना में तैयार वर्मी कंपोस्ट की मात्रा का मिलान करें और गौठानों में गोबर खरीदी और खाद बिक्री पर हुए आय-व्यय का विवरण भी प्रस्तुत करें। जो किसान वर्मी कम्पोस्ट क्रय करना चाहते है उन्हें भटकना न पड़े गौठान में ही राशि भुगतान और खाद प्राप्त करने की सुविधा उपलब्ध कराया जाए। राज्य शासन द्वारा पिछले दिनों जारी निर्देश में वर्मी खाद की बिक्री भी एप के माध्यम से करने के निर्देश दिए गए है अत: इन निर्देशों का पालन किया जाए तथा वर्मी खाद की बिक्री निर्धारित पैकेजिंग में ही किया जाए। उन्होंने जिले के विभिन्न स्थानों पर तहसील तथा जनपद कार्यालयों के नए भवन तथा पुराने भवनों का जीर्णोद्धार जिन्हें डीएमएफ या सीएसआर राशि से कराया जाना है इसका प्रस्ताव लोक निर्माण विभाग के माध्यम से तैयार कर शीघ्र प्रस्तुत करने के निर्देश दिए।

ओवर लोड वाहनों पर सख्त कार्रवाई के निर्देश
कलेक्टर ने परिवहन अधिकारी और खनिज अधिकारी को खदानों से ओवरलोड लेकर निकलने वाले वाहनों के विरूद्ध कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने जिले में रेत बिक्री की दरों की जानकारी ली और खनिज अधिकारी को निर्देशित किया शासन के निर्देशों का पालन किया जाए। बैठक में एडीएम राजेन्द्र कटारा, सीईओ जिला पंचायत ऋचा प्रकाश चौधरी, अपर कलेक्टर आरए कुरुवंशी, आयुक्त नगर निगम आशुतोष पाण्डेय सहित सभी जिला प्रमुख अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

