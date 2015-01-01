पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुविधा:केसीसी लोन देने के लिए छत्तीसगढ़ ग्रामीण बैंक गांवों में लगा रहा शिविर

नहरपाली6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • किसानों को दे रहे कम ब्याज का लाभ

छत्तीसगढ़ ग्रामीण बैंक चपले के शाखा प्रबंधक लाल कुमार ने बताया कि बैंक द्वारा क्षेत्र के किसानों को केसीसी प्रदान कर उनकी सहायता करने के लिए अपने क्षेत्र के प्रत्येक गाव में शिविर का आयोजन करने की योजना बनाई है। इसके तहत वे ग्राम छोटे डूमरपाली और बड़े डूमरपाली में शिविर का आयोजन भी कर चुके हैं, जिसमें उन्हें 20 किसानों ने केसीसी बनाने के लिए निवेदन किया और आवश्यक दस्तावेज प्रस्तुत करने वाले 8 किसानों को केसीसी वितरण भी किया जा चुका है । शाखा प्रबंधक का कहना है, कि क्षेत्र का कोई भी किसान केसीसी से वंचित न रहे भले ही उसकी जमीन बहुत कम ही क्यों न हो साथ ही उन्होंने क्षेत्र के ग्राहकों की सुविधा के लिए भविष्य में क्षेत्र के प्रत्येक गाव में खाता खोलने व समस्या निवारण शिविर लगाने की योजना भी बनाई है। उन्होंने स्कूल के बच्चों के खाते स्कूल में ही खोलने की शुरुआत भी कर दी है । मिडिल स्कूल चपल , मिडिल स्कूल टेमटेमा और मिडिल स्कूल कुनकुनी में जाकर खाते भी खोले गए हैं ।

एक ही दिन में पर्सनल और कार लोन को दी मंजूरी
उन्होंने बताया कि ग्रामीण बैंक में वर्तमान में सभी प्रकार की ऋण सुविधाए न्यूनतम ब्याज दरो पर दी जा रही है । जिनमें विशेष नियम एवम शर्तों के अधीन होम लोन 7.10 % ,कर लोन 7 .75 %, किसान कार लोन 7.75 % , व्यक्तिगत ॠण 10.90 % , पेंशन लोन 10.90 % , संपत्ति के विरुद्ध ॠण 9.90 %, स्वर्ण ॠण 7.25 % , मोटर साइकिल ॠण 9.90 % , शिक्षा ऋण 9.90 % , किराया के विरुद्ध ॠण 10.50 % , तथा व्यवसाय हेतु ॠण 9.90 % के न्यूनतम ब्याज दरों पर उपलब्ध है। जिसमें से पर्सनल लोन व कार लोन तो आवश्यक दस्तावेज प्रस्तुत करने के बाद मात्र एक ही दिन में स्वीकृत किए जा रहे है ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें116 दिन में सबसे कम 37765 मरीज ठीक हुए, 58 दिन में पहली बार सबसे ज्यादा एक्टिव केस बढ़े - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें