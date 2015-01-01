पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:मेडिकल कॉलेज में चिलर प्लांट मंजूर, लगेंगे जरूरी मेडिकल उपकरण

रायगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • 17.61 करोड़ रुपए के बजट को मिली स्वीकृति, निर्माण के लिए टेंडर कराने की प्रक्रिया हुई शुरू, सीटी स्कैन और एमआरआई मशीन के इंस्टालेशन भी होगा जल्द

मेडिकल कॉलेज में सेंट्रलाइज्ड एसी का काम जल्द शुरू हो जाएगा। इसके लिए शासन की ओर से 17.61 करोड़ रुपए के बजट को अनुमति मिलने के बाद टेंडर कराने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी हैं। सेंट्रलाइज्ड एसी का टेंडर लगभग 1 साल से अटका हुआ था। टेंडर में चिलर प्लांट के साथ गैस पाइपलाइन और इंस्टाल होने वाले मेडिकल इक्युपमेंट के लिए फाउंडेशन तैयार होगा। दरअसल चिलर प्लांट का प्रस्ताव बनाकर विभाग ने तीन बार सरकार के पास अनुमति के लिए भेजी थी, लेकिन बजट की मंजूरी को हर बार टाल दिया जा रहा था। इसलिए विभाग इसमें टेंडर नहीं कर पा रहा था। सेंट्रल एसी का काम नहीं होने से कोई भी मेडिकल इक्युपमेंट इंस्टाल नहीं हो पा रहा था । दरअसल सीटी स्कैन, एमआरआई की मशीन को चलाने के लिए एक निर्धारित वातानुकूलित माहौल की जरूरत होती है। ज्यादा तापमान बढ़ने पर वह सही ढंग से काम नहीं करता। इसी कारण मेडिकल कॉलेज में चिलर प्लांट का लगाना आवश्यक हो गया था। 700 बेड के मेडिकल कॉलेज में सेंट्रलाइज्ड एसी नहीं होने से अन्य कोई भी सुविधा को शुरू करने में परेशानी आ रही थी। एसी का काम पूरा होने के बाद ये सारी परेशानियां कम हो जाएंगी।

पीडब्ल्यूडी को यह काम कराना होगा

  • 6 मीटर ऊंची बिल्डिंग का निर्माण
  • पंप के लिए फाउंडेशन तैयार करना डक्ट लगाए जाने के बाद उसे ढंकना
  • सीटी स्कैन और अन्य मशीनों के लिए फाउंडेशन का निर्माण

ऑक्सीजन प्लांट के लिए भी मिली राशि
कोविड अस्पताल ऑक्सीजन सप्लाई करने के लिए छोटे रूप में ऑक्सीजन प्लांट बनाया जा रहा है। डीन के अनुसार इसके लिए सीएमएससी की ओर से फंड भी प्राप्त हो चुका है। जल्द ही यहां ऑक्सीजन जनरेट कर वार्डो में सप्लाई शुरू की जाएगी। अभी तक जिला प्रशासन जिंदल और विध्यांचल फर्म से ही महंगे दामों में ऑक्सीजन की सप्लाई ले रहा है।

सीटी स्कैन मशीन इंस्टाल होने में ये दिक्कत
मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल को नई सीटी स्कैन मशीन मिलने के बाद से इंस्टाल करने की प्रक्रिया लगभग दो सालों से अटकी है। पहले चिलर प्लांट का बहाना दिया जा रहा था। हालांकि चिलर प्लांट लगने के बाद भी सीटी स्कैन मशीन चालू करने के लिए एईआरबी (एटामिक एनर्जी रेग्यूलेटरी बोर्ड) से लाइसेंस नहीं लिया गया है। इससे इंस्टालेशन में कुछ देरी लग सकती है।

बजट को मिली मंजूरी
"बजट को स्वीकृति मिल गई है। पीडब्ल्यूडी ने टेंडर प्रक्रिया शुरू भी कर दी है। इसी के साथ ऑक्सीजन प्लांट के लिए भी कुछ राशि आई है। चिलर प्लांट लगने से हम कई सारे मशीन को इंस्टाल कर पाएंगे।''
-पी एम लुका, डीन, मेडिकल कॉलेज

टेंडर की प्रक्रिया शुरू
"आदेश के बाद हमने टेंडर प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। जल्द ही वर्क आर्डर भी शुरू कर देंगे। कोशिश करेंगे कि हमारे हिस्से का काम जल्द से जल्द समाप्त कर लें।''
-आर के खामरा, ईई,पीडब्ल्यूडी

