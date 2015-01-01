पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:निगम के सब इंजीनियर ने रिश्वत में मुर्गा मांगा, आयुक्त ने किया सस्पेंड

रायगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • निगम के सब इंजीनियर ने काम के एवज में ठेकेदार से की अनोखी डिमांड
  • पहले शौचालय बनाने के बदले एक महिला से संबंध बनाने का प्रस्ताव देकर हुआ था निलंबित

नगर निगम का एक सब इंजीनियर ने ठेकेदार से काम करने के एवज में मुर्गा मांग रहा था। फोन पर धार्मिक मामलों पर आपत्तिजनक बातें कीं। ठेकेदार ने इसकी शिकायत आयुक्त से की। आयुक्त ने 72 घंटों में जवाब मांगा, जवाब नहीं मिलने पर सब इंजीनियर को सस्पेंड कर दिया गया। यह सब इंजीनियर अक्सर विवाद में रहते हैं। नगर निगम के सब इंजीनियर आईपी सारथी को निलंबित कर दिया गया है। वह इस दौरान निगम में ही अटैच रहेगा। ठेकेदार रितेश पांडे ने 2 नवंबर को लिखित में सब इंजीनियर आईपी सारथी के विरूद्ध आयुक्त से शिकायत की थी। शिकायत में ठेकेदार ने बताया कि काम कराने के लिए सब इंजीनियर मुर्गा की मांग कर रहा था। ठेकेदार ने सब इंजीनियर से हुई बातें रिकार्ड कर आयुक्त को दी थी। आयुक्त ने सोमवार शाम छत्तीसगढ़ सेवा सिविल सेवा आचरण नियम 1966 और प्रदत्त शक्तियों के तहत सब इंजीनियर को निलंबित कर दिया। इस सब इंजीनियर की निगम के ठेकेदारों के साथ ही कर्मचारियों से भी खींचतान चलती रहती है। बार-बार कार्रवाई के बाद भी इसकी मनमानी और धांधली रुक नहीं रही है।

सब इंजीनियर का विवादों से पुराना नाता
इससे पहले भी सब इंजीनियर आईपी सारथी पर घर में शौचालय बनवाने के बदले एक महिला आवेदक से शारीरिक संबंध बनाने के प्रस्ताव देने के आरोप लगा था। इस मामले में कुछ माह सस्पेंड रहने के बाद उसे दोबारा बहाल किया गया था। इसी तरह आधी रात को स्थापना शाखा के बाबू से लड़ाई के मामले में भी तत्कालीन आयुक्त राजेंद्र गुप्ता से भी इसकी शिकायत हुई थी।

