निरीक्षण:पाइप में लीकेज देखा तो कलेक्टर बोले: कर्मचारी पर करें कार्रवाई

रायगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • पानी बचाने के लिए जागरूकता अभियान चलाने पर दिया जोर

महासफाई अभियान के तहत बुधवार को कलेक्टर भीम सिंह और महापौर जानकी काटजू, प्रभारी आयुक्त अभिषेक गुप्ता ने गोरखा क्षेत्र का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान कलेक्टर, मेयर व कमिश्नर ने लोगों से सफाई व्यवस्था के बारे में पूछा। कलेक्टर ने शहर भर के लीकेज नल को ठीक कराने और जल बचाने के लिए जन जागरूकता अभियान चलाने अफसरों को निर्देश दिए हैं। महासफाई अभियान में बुधवार को वार्ड 43 पेट्रोल पंप के सामने में कलेक्टर, मेयर और कमिश्नर पैदल भ्रमण पर निकले थे। वार्ड पार्षद निर्मला पटेल और पार्षद प्रतिनिधि विनोद पटेल से वार्ड में स्वच्छता की स्थिति के संबंध में चर्चा की गई। गोरखा हाई स्कूल के पास फ्लाई एश डंप किया गया था, जिस पर कलेक्टर ने कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए। इसी तरह वार्ड में कुछ लोगों ने राजस्व नोटिस जारी होने और भूस्वामी के लिए के लिए बड़ी राशि जमा करने की शिकायत कलेक्टर से की। इस पर कलेक्टर ने जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारियों को जांच करने और उसके अनुसार कार्रवाई करने निर्देश दिए। टीम पैदल ही सामने की तरफ खाली जमीनों का निरीक्षण करने पहुंच गई। खाली पड़ी जमीनों को देखकर नक्शा खसरा के अनुसार भू-आवंटन की कार्रवाई करने के लिए कलेक्टर ने अफसरों को निर्देश दिए।

अनुपस्थित कर्मचारियों को निकालने दिए निर्देश
गोरखा वार्ड 43 बड़े वार्ड व काम करने वालों की कमी होने से सफाई कार्य शिफ्ट में होने की जानकारी अफसरों ने दी। कलेक्टर भीम सिंह व मेयर जानकी काटजू ने कर्मचारियों की जानकारी ली। कई सफाईकर्मियों के अनुपस्थित रहने की बाद पार्षद ने कही, जिसपर कलेक्टर ने उन्हें नोटिस देने और निकालने के निर्देश दिए।

वार्ड 43 में था नल लीकेज
निरीक्षण के दौरान वार्ड क्रमांक 43 में एक जगह नल लीकेज मिला, जिस पर गहरी नाराजगी जाहिर करते हुए कलेक्टर ने निगम के अफसरों को पूरे शहर में लीकेज नलों के सर्वे कर मरम्मत करने निर्देश दिया। साथ ही वार्डों में लोगों को जल बचाने के लिए जन जागरूकता अभियान चलाने के लिए कहा ताकि पानी को व्यर्थ बहने पर रोका जा सके।​​​​​​​

