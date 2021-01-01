पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:चेम्बर के चुनाव में दो पैनलों के बीच मुकाबला अगले माह

रायगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जय व्यापार पैनल ने पंचायती धर्मशाला में बैठक ली

चेम्बर ऑफ कॉमर्स का चुनाव मार्च में होना है, इस बार मतदान रायगढ़ में होगा। चुनाव से पहले ही व्यापारियों के गुट तैयारियों में जुट गए हैं। कुछ वर्षों से एकता पैनल के दो पदाधिकारी प्रदेश स्तर पर रायगढ़ का प्रतिनिधित्व कर रहे हैं। प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष के पद पर सारंगढ़ के नंदकिशोर अग्रवाल 24 सालों से और प्रदेश मंत्री राजेश अग्रवाल 18 सालों से निर्विरोध चुना जाता रहा हैं लेकिन इस बार व्यापारियों ने दूसरा पैनल भी बनाया है। व्यापारियों का एक गुट जय व्यापार पैनल से उम्मीदवार उतारने की तैयारी कर रहा है। जय व्यापार पैनल चेम्बर के पूर्व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अमर परवानी ने बनाया है। सोमवार को इस पैनल की शहर के पंचायती धर्मशाला में बैठक हुई। पैनल की तरफ से चुनाव में किन लोगों को उम्मीदवार बनाया जाए, बैठक में इस पर चर्चा हुई। पैनल से जुड़े नंदलाल मोटवानी ने बताया कि इसकी घोषणा नहीं की है। एकता पैनल ने भी चुनाव को देखते हुए व्यापारियों के साथ में एक-दो दिन में बैठक की बात कही है। एकता पैनल से जुड़े राजेश अग्रवाल ने बताया इस बैठक में उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा हो सकती है। एकता पैनल से प्रदेश अध्यक्ष के लिए योगेश अग्रवाल जोर आजमाइश कर रहे हैं। जिले से 750 व्यापारी चेंबर के सदस्य हैं जो चुनाव में हिस्सा लेते हैं। चार चरणों में मतदान कराए जाएंगे। प्रदेश में मतदान 11, 13,14 और 17 मार्च को होंगे। 17 मार्च को एसईसीएल रोड स्थित इंडियन स्कूल में चुनाव होगा। 21 मार्च को चेंबर ऑफ़ कॉमर्स के चुनाव की मतगणना की जाएगी। पहले चुनाव रायपुर में हुआ करते थे लेकिन इस बार वोटर अधिक होने की वजह से रायगढ़ में भी मतदान होंगे। मतदान यहां होने हैं इसलिए दोनों पैनलों की गतिविधियां तेज हुई हैं। तीन साल में एक बार होने वाले चुनाव में कम व्यापारी ही रायपुर में होने वाले मतदान में हिस्सा ले पाते थे।

