पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गड़बड़ी की आशंका:केलो नहर में निर्माण ऐसा कि 2 साल बाद ही प्रोटेक्शन वॉल में नजर आने लगी दरारें

रायगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खराब निर्माण के कारण नहर की सुरक्षा दीवार गिरने की आशंका, पानी हो रहा बर्बाद

केलो परियोजना के मुख्य नहर के प्रोटेक्शन वाॅल में दरारें नजर आने लगी है। उसकी लाइनिंग (नहर की सतह) भी क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई है। अफसर भी नहर की मरम्मत को लेकर गंभीर नजर नहीं आ रहे है। भास्कर टीम की नहर के दो किलोमीटर क्षेत्र की पड़ताल की तो प्रोटेक्शन वॉल में 5 जगहों पर दरारें नजर आईं। 50 फीट नहर की लाइनिंग भी टूटी मिली। 24 करोड़ रुपए से नहर का निर्माण 2015 में पूरा हुआ था। गुणवत्ताविहीन निर्माण के चलते दो साल बाद ही इसमें दरारें नजर आने लगी हैं। केलो की मुख्य नहर का शुरुआती 4 किलोमीटर का हिस्सा पहाड़ों के बीच से गुजरा है। पहाड़ों की मिट्‌टी नहरों पर आकर ना गिरे, इसके लिए इस हिस्से में प्रोटेक्शन वाॅल भी बनाई गई। नहर में पानी का बहाव प्रभावित होने से बचाने व मिट्‌टी का कटाव कम करने के उद्देश्य से 7.380 किलोमीटर लाइनिंग वर्क कराया गया। इस काम को तीन ठेकेदारों ने किया। काम 2015 में पूरा हो गया पर निर्माण के चलते दो साल बाद ही दरारें नजर आने लगी हैं। नहर की लाइनिंग और प्रोटेक्शन वाल में दरारें तीन साल से पहले से आनी शुरू हो गई हैं जिसकी मरम्मत अब तक नहीं हुई है।

24 करोड़ का भुगातन इस तरह से
1. आर्या कंस्ट्रक्शन

  • काम के लिए भुगतान- 19 करोड़ 75 लाख

2. सुनील कुमार अग्रवाल

  • काम के लिए भुगतान- 2 करोड़ 49 लाख

3. सिद्धी विनायक कंस्ट्रक्शन

  • काम का भुगतान-1 करोड़ 37 लाख

चट्‌टानों के दबाव से लाइनिंग क्षतिग्रस्त टूटी-फूटी नहर में पानी का बहाव प्रभावित
मुख्य नहर में 2250 मीटर के पास चट्टानें टूटकर नहर में गिरी हुई है। चट्‌टानों के भार से नहर की लाइनिंग लगभग 50 फीट तक क्षतिग्रस्त हो चुकी है। ऐसा ही हाल अन्य जगहों नजर आया। नहर क्षतिग्रस्त होने से उसमें पानी बहने की रफ्तार भी धीमी हुई है। समय के साथ-साथ यह और दरारें बढ़ती जा रही है।

50 साल की लाइफ होती है लेकिन यहां दो साल भी नहीं टिक पाई दीवार
पीडब्ल्यूडी के रिटायर्ड इंजीनियर जीआर राठौर के अनुसार ऐसे कार्यों की लाइफ काफी अधिक होती है। नहर का निर्माण में गुणवत्ता का ख्याल रखा जाए तो यह 50 सालों तक टिक सकती है, लेकिन केलो परियोजना में किया गया काम तीन साल भी टिकता नजर नहीं आ रहा है।

खामियां बताई अफसर जवाब देने से बचते रहे
स्थानीय अफसर इस मामले में मीडिया को कोई भी जवाब देने से बच रहे हैं। हमने रायगढ़ के कार्यपालन अभियंता पीके शुक्ला से फोन पर संपर्क करने की कोशिश की, लेकिन उनके द्वारा कोई जवाब नहीं दिया गया। इसी तरह स्थानीय अफसरों को भी जब सवाल के बारे में पता चला तो उन्होंने भी दरकिनार किया। सालों से यह गलती छिपाई जा रही है।

मामले में पूछताछ करूंगा
"मुझ तक कोई रिपोर्ट नहीं पहुंची है। मैं इस संबंध में स्थानीय अफसरों से जवाब लेता हूं। इसके बाद ही कोई जानकारी दे पाउंगा। मैं बात करके आपको बताता हूं।''
-आईजे उईके,चीफ इंजीनियर, हसदेव गंगा बेसिन

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें