धांधली:पुसौर के बागाडोला पंचायत में मृत व्यक्तियों के नाम पर मंजूर करा लिए शौचालय निर्माण, मनरेगा की मजदूरी भुगतान बांटी

रायगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • समिति के सभापति ने की पुसौर जनपद पंचायत सीईओ से शिकायत, गठित की गई जांच समिति

पुसौर के बागाडोला ग्राम पंचायत में मृत व्यक्तियों के नाम पर शौचालय और मनरेगा में मजदूरी भुगतान कर फर्जीवाड़े का मामला सामने आया है। मामले में सहकारिता एंव उद्योग समिति के सभापति कैलाश चंद्र पाइक ने जनपद पंचायत पुसौर के मामले की शिकायत की है, जिस पर जांच समिति भी गठित की गई है। जिन मृत व्यक्तियों के नाम पर शौचाालय बनाया गया है। उनकी सूची भी जनपद को सौंपी की गई है। शिकायतकर्ता के अनुसार ग्राम पंचायत में 183 शौचालय स्वीकृत हुए थे। जिसमें से अबतक 164 शौचालय ही बनाए गए हैं। इनके लिए भुगतान भी किया जा चुका है, लेकिन वही 23 शौचालय का निर्माण अबतक हितग्राहियों के घरों में नहीं हुआ है। उनके नाम से देयक प्रस्तुत कर पूरी राशि आहरण कर ली गई है। फिलहाल इस मामले में जनपद पंचायत सीईओ ने जिला पंचायत के डिप्टी डायरेक्टर बी तिग्गा की अगुवाई में जांच समिति गठित की है।

मृतक के नाम पर 36 दिनों का मजदूरी भुगतान बताया
ग्राम पंचायत के रमेश कुमार चौहान ने अपने मृत पिता सुबरन चौहान के नाम पर फर्जी मजदूरी भुगतान की शिकायत जिला पंचायत सीईओ से की है। बेटे के अनुसार 11 साल पहले उसके पिता की मृत्यु हो चुकी है। जिसके नाम पर तालाब गहरीकरण कार्य में फर्जी मस्टर रोल तैयार कर 24 दिन, श्मशान तक बनाए गए सड़क निर्माण में 12 दिन कार्य दिवस बताकर फर्जी तरीके से मजदूरी भुगतान प्राप्त किया है। मामले पर संबंधित ने उच्च स्तरीय जांच टीम गठित कर दोषियों पर सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

बगैर काम के पंच, पंच पति और पुत्र समेत 55 को फर्जी भुगतान
जिला पंचायत सीईओ तक पहुंची गांव की एक अन्य शिकायत में बगैर काम पंच, पंच पति और पुत्र समेत 55 लोगों को फर्जी भुगतान का मामला भी है। शिकायतकर्ता ने पंच व उनके नाते रिश्तेदारों के साथ सभी सूची भी सीईओ को सौंपी है। शिकायतकर्ता के अनुसार 2020-21 में तालाब गहरीकरण कार्य में इन सभी के लिए भुगतान दर्शाया गया है। इन लोगों ने मौके पर एक दिन भी काम नहीं किया है। पंचायतों में इस तरह की गड़बड़ी लगातार सामने आती है। जिले में बड़ी संख्या में लोग बाहर जाते हैं, इसकी वजह पंचायत स्तर पर धांधली है।

