मांग:सफाई प्लेसमेंट एजेंसी का ठेका निरस्त करने की

रायगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • निगम के स्वास्थ्य प्रभारी ने कमिश्नर को सौंपा ज्ञापन

सफाई प्लेसमेंट ठेकेदार का ठेका निरस्त करने ज्ञापन सौंपा है। एमआईसी सदस्य और कांग्रेस नगर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष का आरोप है कि ठेकेदार अनुबंधों की शर्तों का पालन नहीं कर रहा है। इससे शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था प्रभावित हो रही है। ज्ञापन सौंपने के बाद प्रभारी आयुक्त ने ठेकेदार को नोटिस जारी कर दी है। जानकारी के अनुसार सफाई प्लेसमेंट एजेंसी मां चंडी कंस्ट्रक्शन धमतरी ने 2020-21 का टेंडर लिया है। एमआईसी सदस्य कमल पटेल और नगर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष शाखा यादव का आरोप है कि प्लेसमेंट एजेंसी ना तो सफाईकर्मियों का सही समय पर ईपीएफ और ईएसआईसी की राशि जमा नहीं कर रहा है। इसी तरह अन्य अनुबंध के नियमों को ठेकेदार द्वारा दर किनार किया जा रहा है। कुछ दिनों पहले ही सफाईकर्मियों ने हड़ताल पर जाने की चेतावनी दी है। स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण की तैयारियों के बीच हड़ताल से सारी मेहनत पर पानी फिरने का डर बना हुआ है। इसी कारण अब सफाईकर्मियों के हित में प्लेसमेंट एजेंसी को शर्तों को पूरा करने या ठेका निरस्त करने के लिए नोटिस जारी करवाया गया है।

