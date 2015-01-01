पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नाराजगी:रैली में सभापति को अतिथि नहीं बनाए जाने पर विवाद

रायगढ़4 घंटे पहले
राज्य में उत्तर (सीतामणी हर चौका) एवं दक्षिण (रामाराम) के दोनों छोर से पर्यटन रथ यात्रा और बाइक रैली निकाली जा रही है। यह यात्रा कोरिया के सीतागढ़ी से सोमवार को निकली। गेरवानी के लक्ष्मण पादुका और रामझरना से होकर यह शहर पहुंची। बाइक रैली और पर्यटन रथ यात्रा के कार्यक्रम के पहले जिला प्रशासन ने जो निमंत्रण पत्र छापा उसमें सभापति, नेता प्रतिपक्ष जैसे जनप्रतिनिधियों के नाम नहीं होने से उस पर विवाद शुरू हो गया। रामलीला मैदान पर स्वागत कार्यक्रम रखा गया था। कार्यक्रम में उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री उमेश पटेल के साथ सांसद और जिले के चारों विधायक, जिला और जनपद पंचायत प्रतिनिधियों को भी अतिथि बनाया गया था। आमंत्रण पत्र में नाम नहीं होने पर आपत्ति जताते हुए मंगलवार की शाम को सभापति के समर्थक पार्षद लक्ष्मी साहू, दयाराम धुर्वे सहित 10 जनप्रतिनिधियों ने विधायक से बातचीत कर आपत्ति जताई। इसके अलावा एल्डरमैन दयाराम धुर्वे ने सोशल मीडिया में निमंत्रण पत्र को डाल कर लिखा, सम्मान नहीं कर सकते तो जनप्रतिनिधियों का अपमान भी मत कीजिए।

पहली बार ऐसी उपेक्षा हुई: लक्ष्मी
लक्ष्मी साहू ने कहा, नगरीय निकाय क्षेत्र में यदि सरकारी कार्यक्रम होता है तो उसमें सभापति और नेता प्रतिपक्ष को प्रोटोकाल के अतिथि बनाया जाता रहा है। पहली बार ऐसा हुआ कि मेयर छोड़ किसी भी जनप्रतिनिधि अतिथि नहीं बनाया गया।

