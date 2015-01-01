पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सफर हुआ महंगा:कोरोना ने 30 फीसदी तक बढ़ा दिया बस किराया

रायगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • वर्तमान में 55 प्रतिशत ही चल रही हैं बसें, गाइडलाइन का पालन करने क्षमता से कम यात्री बैठा रहे

सरकार द्वारा अनलाक फेज में बसों के परिचालन शुरू करने के निर्देश देने के बाद संचालकों ने बस का किराया 30 फीसदी तक बढ़ा दिया है। इसके बावजूद वर्तमान में 55 प्रतिशत बसें ही चल रही है। कोरोना संक्रमण के बाद बसों में क्षमता से कम यात्रियों को बैठाया जा रहा है। इसके एवज में यात्रियों से अधिक किराया वसूला जा रहा है। यात्री मजबूरी में अधिक किराया देकर यात्रा करने के लिए मजबूर हैं। अधिक किराया लेने के बावजूद संचालक कोविड गाइड लाइन का पूर्णत: पालन नहीं करा रहे हैं। संक्रमण के बाद सरकार के नए दिशानिर्देश के अनुरूप ही सभी बसों का परिचालन किया जा रहा है । जारी नए नियम के अनुसार बसों में मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग जरूरी है । बसों में आधे यात्रियों को ही बैठाने की अनुमति दी गई है। साथ ही बसों को समय-समय पर सैनिटाइज करने के लिए कहा है, पर कोविड गाइड का पूर्णत: पालन नहीं कराया जा रहा है। इसके बावजूद यात्री अधिक किराया देने को मजबूर हैं। बसों के अंदर यात्री मास्क लगाकर यात्रा नहीं कर रहे हैं। साथ ही केवड़ाबाड़ी बस स्टेंड में सेनेटाइजर की व्यवस्था प्रशासन ने नही की है । लोग सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का भी पालन नहीं कर रहें है ।

पहले से आधी चल रहीं बसें
यात्री कम होने से अब भी 60 से 65 बसें ही चल रहीं हैं । संक्रमण से पहले जिले से लगभग 116 बसों का परिचालन होता था। छोटी दूरी के किरायों में ज्यादा फर्क नही पड़ा है, पर जिनको दूर जाना है, उनके जेब पर ज्यादा बोझ पड़ रहा है, वही जहां 150 से 180 लोगों को रोजगार मिलता था अब सिर्फ 60 से 70 लोगों को ही काम मिल रहा है।

स्थिति सामान्य होने पर बसों का किराया पहले जैसे होगा
"कोरोना संक्रमण के बाद बसों मे कम यात्री बैठाना है, जिसके कारण किराया थोड़ा बढ़ गया है । कम यात्री आने और सड़कें खराब होने के कारण बस भी कम चल रहें है। स्थिति सामान्य होने पर किराया कम हो जाएगा, साथ ही बसें भी ज्यादा चलने लगेंगी।''
-मोहम्मद रिजवान, बस ट्रेवल संचालक

