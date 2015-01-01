पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महामारी:कोरोना की रफ्तार घटी, एक्टिव मरीज हजार से कम

रायगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शुक्रवार को जिले में 1875 लोगों की जांच में 63 संक्रमित मिले, दो मरीज की इलाज के दौरान मौत

जिले में कोरोना के रफ्तार में कमी आ रही है। राहत की बात यह भी है कि दिसंबर में मौत की दर भी पिछले महीने से आधी हो गई है। नवंबर के पहले 11 दिनों में 5.4 फीसदी की दर से लगभग 1375 पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले थे, वहीं दिसंबर के 11 दिनों में 4.5 फीसदी की दर से 1108 संक्रमित मिले है। संक्रमण में 20% की कमी आई है। मौत का आंकड़े पर नजर डालें तो नवंबर में 4070 पॉजिटिव मिले थे, जिनमें 2.6 फीसदी की दर से 105 मरीजों की जान गई और दिसंबर के 11 दिनों में 1108 मरीजों में 17 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है, यानि माैत की दर 1.2 प्रतिशत है। इस तरह नवंबर के मुकाबले दिसंबर में अब तक मृत्यु दर आधी रह गई है। शुक्रवार को जिले में 63 नए पॉजिटिव मिले है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के जारी बुलेटिन के अनुसार 1875 लोगों की जांच के बाद 3.5 फीसदी की दर से मरीज मिले हैं, वही 109 लोगों ने संक्रमण को मात दिया है। इसमें होम आइसोलेशन में 98 और हाॅस्पिटल से 11 लोग डिस्चार्ज हुए हैं। मरीजों के डिस्चार्ज होने के बाद 993 मरीजों का इलाज जारी है। पिछले 24 घंटे में 2 मरीजों की मौत हो गई है जिनमें से एक चांदमारी रायगढ़ निवासी 53 साल का और दूसरा सेमरा जतरा ,पुसौर निवासी 77 साल का बुजुर्ग था। दोनों को कोरोना के साथ अन्य बीमारी भी थी। अब तक संक्रमण के कारण 254 लोग जान गंवा चुके है, जिले में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 20 हजार 445 पहुंच गई है। शुक्रवार को पाए गए पॉजिटिव केस में सबसे ज्यादा रायगढ़ से 30 मरीज मिले है, जिनमें संजय मैदान से 5, पंजरी प्लांट से 4 , होटल मिडटाउन से 3 , पंजरी प्लांट से 3 लोग शामिल है। सारंगढ़ से भी 13 संक्रमित मिले हैं। उनको हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती किया जा रहा है।

संक्रमण की दर घटी
"जिले सहित अन्य शहरों में संक्रमण की दर में कमी आई है । हर्ड इम्यूनिटी भी कारण हो सकता है। आगे इसके और घटने की उम्मीद है।''
-डॉ. वेद प्रकाश घिल्ले, कोविड नोडल अधिकारी , रायगढ़

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें