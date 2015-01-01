पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:दिन में पिछले साल से 4 डिग्री कम तापमान

रायगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • रायगढ़ में लगातार चौथे दिन भी छाए रहे बादल...

मंगलवार को लगातार चाैथे दिन आसमान में बादल छाए रहे। शहर सहित जिले में सूर्य के दर्शन नहीं हुए। बादल के कारण मंगलवार को दिसंबर में दिन का तापमान पिछले साल की अपेक्षा 4 डिग्री कम रहा। पिछले साल 15 दिसंबर को अधिकतम तापमान 30 व न्यूनतम 18 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था। 17 दिसंबर से बादल छंटने के आसार है। मौसम वैज्ञानिक के अनुसार बादल छंटते ही तापमान में 5 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक की गिरावट आ सकती है।

इसलिए हवा चली और आसमान में दिनभर छाए रहे बादल
माैसम वैज्ञानिक एचपी चंद्रा के अनुसार अरब सागर के दक्षिण पूर्वी हिस्से से लेकर दक्षिण-पश्चिमी मप्र तक ट्रफ लाइन बनी है। इससे अरब सागर से बहुत नमी आ रही है। मंगलवार को हवा 26 किमी प्रति घंटे की स्पीड से चली।

पाठ क्षेत्र में जम सकता पाला
जशपुर के पाठ क्षेत्र में दिसंबर के अंत तक तापमान 5 डिग्री के आसपास पहुंचने की संभावना है। इससे सुबह पाला जम सकता है।

