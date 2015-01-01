पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:पत्नी की हत्या कर जंगल में फेंका शव, रिपोर्ट लिखाने पहुंचा थाने

रायगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • पीएम रिपोर्ट के बाद कड़ाई से पूछताछ की तो आरोपी ने कबूला जुर्म

कापू थाना क्षेत्र में 60 साल के शराबी पति ने पत्नी की हत्या करने के बाद पुलिस के पास झूठी कहानी लेकर रिपोर्ट लिखाने पहुंच गया। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद आरोपी से पूछताछ हुई तो उसने हत्या करने की बात कबूल ली। शुरुआत में वह पुलिस को झूठी कहानी बताकर घुमाता रहा। मामले में कापू पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर उसे जेल भेजने की तैयारी कर रही है। जानकारी के अनुसार कापू के बुरनुपानी में नानसाय मांझी 60 साल और पत्नी फुलकुंवर मांझी 55 साल के साथ रहता है। 16 नवंबर की सुबह दोनों शराब पीने पास के गांव गए थे। शराब पीकर वापसी आने के दौरान दोनों के बीच विवाद हुआ और पति ने पत्थर से सिर कुचलकर पत्नी की हत्या कर दी। इसके बाद वह घर लौट आया। दो दिन बाद वह जंगल की गया और पत्नी के कपड़े उतारकर दूर फेंक दिए। इसके वह सीधे कापू थाने पहुंचकर पत्नी की लाश जंगल में मिलने की झूठी कहानी बताई। पुलिस ने मामले में मर्ग कायम किया और जांच शुरू की। आरोपी ने पुलिस को गुमराह करने कपड़े उतारकर फेंक दिए थे। पंचनामा के बाद पुलिस ने शव पीएम के लिए भेजा। पीएम में डॉक्टरों ने महिला की हत्या होने की बात कही। इसके बाद पुलिस ने अपनी पूछताछ शुरू की। पूछताछ में पता चला कि महिला के गायब होने के पहले वह अपने पति के साथ ही देखी गई थी। वृद्ध ने इस बात को पुलिस से छिपाया था। इसके बाद पुलिस को शक हुआ और उसने पूछताछ शुरू की। शनिवार को हुई पूछताछ में आरोपी ने हत्या की बात कबूल ली। इसके बाद मामले में दर्ज अपराध 302 के तहत आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजने की तैयारी की जा रही है।

