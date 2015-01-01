पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:जनचौपाल में प्राप्त आवेदनों का जल्द करें निराकरण: सिंह

रायगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कलेक्टर ने की विभागीय कार्यों के प्रगति की समीक्षा, अधिकारियों को दिए आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश

जिला स्तरीय कार्यालयों के विभागीय कार्यों के प्रगति की समीक्षा करने कलेक्टर भीम सिंह ने मंगलवार को समय-सीमा बैठक ली। उन्होंने धान खरीदी केंद्रों पर 7 दिनों का अतिरिक्त बारदाना उपलब्ध कराने के निर्देश दिए। ताकि किसी भी स्थिति में धान खरीदी प्रभावित नहीं हो और कहा कि मिलर्स से प्राप्त होने वाले बारदाने की पूरी तरह जांच जांच कर कटे-फटे बारदानों को तत्काल वापस कर दिया जाए। सहकारी समितियों के जिला पंजीयक ने कलेक्टर सिंह को अवगत कराया कि जिले में अब तक 28 प्रतिशत धान खरीदी पूर्ण हो गई है। कलेक्टर ने मुख्यमंत्री जनचौपाल में प्राप्त आवेदनों का निराकरण निर्धारित समय-सीमा 2 महीने में पूरा करने के निर्देश दिए। कलेक्टर सिंह ने वन क्षेत्रों में निवासरत लोगों को व्यक्तिगत वन अधिकार पट्टे, सामुदायिक वन अधिकार पट्टे के प्रस्ताव तैयार करने के निर्देश दिए और कहा कि जिन व्यक्तियों के पूर्व में अमान्य किए प्रकरणों पर भी पुन: विचार करते हुए वन अधिकार पट्टा प्रदान करने के लिए प्रस्ताव तैयार किया जाए। उन्होंने नजूल भूमि का व्यवस्थापन, पट्टों का नवीनीकरण, फ्री होल्ड प्रकरणों, किसान क्रेडिट कार्ड और किसानों द्वारा खरीफ फसलों के लिए प्राप्त ऋण का विवरण प्रस्तुत करने के निर्देश दिए। बैठक में एडीएम राजेन्द्र कटारा, सीईओ ऋचा प्रकाश चौधरी, वनमंडलाधिकारी प्रणय मिश्रा, अपर कलेक्टर आरए कुरूवंशी सहित सभी जिला स्तरीय अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

वर्मी खाद की बिक्री बढ़ाएं
कलेक्टर ने गोधन न्याय योजना के तहत प्रत्येक गौठान में क्रय किए गए गोबर की मात्रा और वर्मी खाद बिक्री की मंथली जानकारी तैयार कर शीघ्र प्रस्तुत करने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रत्येक गौठानों के लिए वर्मी पिट पर्याप्त मात्रा में स्वीकृत किए गए हैं। इसके बाद भी अतिरिक्त वर्मी पिट की आवश्यकता है तो संबंधित क्षेत्र के एसडीएम गौठान का निरीक्षण करेंगे, उनकी रिपोर्ट के आधार पर अतिरिक्त वर्मी पिट स्वीकृत किए जाएंगे। कलेक्टर सिंह ने कहा कि वर्मी खाद की बिक्री बढ़ाकर अधिक से अधिक गौठानों को स्वावलंबी बनाया जाए।

हाट-बाजारों में लगेगा कैंप
कलेक्टर सिंह ने मुख्यमंत्री हाट-बाजार योजना की समीक्षा करते हुए कहा कि जिले के अधिकांश भाग में बाजार प्रारंभ हो रहे है। अत: स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारी सभी बाजारों में डॉक्टर्स की टीम एम्बुलेंस लैब की व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करें और हाट-बाजारों के कैंप लगाकर किए गए जांच की जानकारी तैयार करें। उन्होंने स्वामी आत्मानंद अंग्रेजी माध्यम स्कूल के भवन उन्नयन कार्य में विलंब के लिए लोक निर्माण विभाग की कार्यप्रणाली के प्रति अप्रसन्नता व्यक्त करते हुए कहा टेंडर खोलने की प्रक्रिया में इतना अधिक विलंब उचित नहीं है।

